Fortnite goes anime: Demon Slayer, Dragon Ball Z, Naruto crossovers leaked

Fortnite has taken on everything from film cult classics to pop culture icons, and even sports, but now Epic is taking the battle royale somewhere new: the world of anime, and Demon Slayer, Dragonball Z, and Naruto could be on the list.

Whether it’s Marvel in Chapter 2 Season 4 (and beyond), or the seemingly dozens of other collaborations from Alien to Star Wars in Season 5, it’s hard to actually think about what section of pop culture Fortnite hasn’t tried to add.

The one big genre missing off their list was anime, and Epic might be looking to out-do themselves by getting the heavyweights on board right from the start.

Advertisement

According to Fortnite dataminer Twea, the giant developer behind Fortnite has penned a deal with Shueisha. The Japanese publishing giant is known for producing the iconic Shonen Jump magazine, and is a part-owner of western manga distributor Viz Media.

This opens up Fortnite to a huge catalogue of titles ranging from Demon Slayer to Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen to Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia to Hunter x Hunter, and so much more.

Read More: KSI debuts new song Gang Gang on Fortnite Radio

If the collaboration is to be believed, then the possibilities for future Fortnite collaborations in the anime space are limitless.

A trusted source has stated that Epic are working with a company named Shueisha to produce a few anime collabs. The company has partial rights to many large animes including Naruto and Dragon Ball. — Twea – Fortnite Dataminer (@TweaBR) June 29, 2021

It comes after Epic’s recent collaboration with DC Comics to publish a crossover comic book series featuring Batman venturing across the Zero Point. The potential for a collaboration on a similar scale with Shueisha is certainly there.

Advertisement

Twea did not provide any details regarding what titles will exactly be involved in the deal, or when players can expect a first look. With Season 7 expected to finish sometime in September, there could still be a wait for anime to truly take over Fortnite.

Read More: Fortnite players call for Gordon Ramsay to be added to the game

However, if you ever wanted to drop onto the Island as Tanjiro, Goku, or Naruto, you might not have to wait much longer.