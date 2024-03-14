Stephen A. Smith now wants his own Fortnite skin

Sports broadcaster Stephen A. Smith has asked for a Fortnite skin on social media. Here’s how fans of the TV star reacted and what the concept looks like.

Fortnite boasts a diverse range of skins, including fictitious characters and real-world celebrities from sports, music, and internet streaming. Ninja, The Weeknd, LeBron James, and others have all gotten Fortnite Icon Series skins, which fans have appreciated and purchased from the Item Shop.

However, acquiring a skin for yourself in Fortnite is a time-consuming procedure that needs face scanning and financial logistics to determine the price at which the item will be offered in the Item Shop. Nonetheless, some celebrities, like Dr. Phil, have desired to get their Fortnite skin in recent days.

Epic Games Ninja was the first content creator to receive a skin in Fortnite.

However, he has been joined by another TV star, Stephen A Smith, who also wants his own Fortnite skin after they chose their drop point on the OG Fortnite map. Here’s how fans responded.

Stephen A. Smith fans go wild after he demands his own Fortnite skin

In response to an X post by a user, Stephen A. Smith has shared an image of an AI concept of his own Fortnite skin, asking the official X handle of the game, “When we going to make this happen?”

The concept art perfectly captures Smith’s signature hair and beard style, complete with a suit. However, the gliders, which are parachutes around him, give it away as an AI art.

Fans of the TV personality have since then gone wild and are now demanding Fortnite grants him his own skin. One such fan said, “If I get one pumped by Stephen A Smith, I might never play Fortnite again.”

Another chimed in, “I’d spend V-Bucks so quick.” A third one wrote, “Lol it would be badass to play with Stephen A on Fortnite, and I don’t even play Fortnite like that lmao.”

A fourth user commented, “First Dr Phil, now you? Damn everyone wants that money and I don’t blame them LMAO.” A fifth one replied, “You have to have a ‘yea yea yea’ emote.”

