Fortnite leak hints at Marvel Portal POI for new superhero skins

Fortnite data miners have revealed that a new Marvel Portal POI will be added in-game for the release of leaked Black Panther and Captain Marvel skins.

After it was revealed that Epic Games and Marvel had partnered for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, the season was packed with new superhero skins, locations, and the highly-anticipated “Nexus War” event with Galactus.

However, although there was plenty of fresh content added in the last season, Fortnite leakers have revealed that there are still some more Marvel-themed surprises on the way.

It was previously leaked that more Marvel characters, such as Black Panther and Captain Marvel, will be released as character skins for players in Season 5.

But, without the use of Thor’s Bifrost to travel to the Fortnite island, it has been shared that these characters will arrive through a “Marvel Portal” which will spawn from The Zero Point, according to Fortnite leaker HYPEX.

HYPEX released an audio file of this new in-game portal and explained that it is likely to “appear soon” as a point-of-interest somewhere on the map.

The Marvel Portal just got decrypted! (will appear soon) pic.twitter.com/7zPCBXpoOm — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 19, 2020

This will not be the first portal to appear on the Fortnite map, as one can already be found near Salty Towers for the release of the Walking Dead’s Michonne and Daryl Dixon skins in the Item Shop.

While it is unclear exactly how much these skins will cost, if the Walking Dead characters are anything to go by, they should be released for around 1800 V-bucks each.

The new Black Panther and Captain Marvel skins will likely be released with some other cosmetics such as Back Blings and Pickaxes to go with their outfits.

Another superhero, The Green Arrow, has also been leaked to arrive in-game, but as he is part of the DC Comics universe, it is possible that we could see another portal added for DC’s characters as well.