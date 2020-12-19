Logo
Fortnite leak hints at Marvel Portal POI for new superhero skins

Published: 19/Dec/2020 15:59

by Daniel Cleary
Fortnite character looking at walking dead portal
Epic Games

Fortnite data miners have revealed that a new Marvel Portal POI will be added in-game for the release of leaked Black Panther and Captain Marvel skins.

After it was revealed that Epic Games and Marvel had partnered for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, the season was packed with new superhero skins, locations, and the highly-anticipated “Nexus War” event with Galactus.

However, although there was plenty of fresh content added in the last season, Fortnite leakers have revealed that there are still some more Marvel-themed surprises on the way.

marvel characters in fortnite
Epic Games
More Marvel heroes are expected to arrive in Fortnite Season 5.

It was previously leaked that more Marvel characters, such as Black Panther and Captain Marvel, will be released as character skins for players in Season 5.

But, without the use of Thor’s Bifrost to travel to the Fortnite island, it has been shared that these characters will arrive through a “Marvel Portal” which will spawn from The Zero Point, according to Fortnite leaker HYPEX.

HYPEX released an audio file of this new in-game portal and explained that it is likely to “appear soon” as a point-of-interest somewhere on the map.

This will not be the first portal to appear on the Fortnite map, as one can already be found near Salty Towers for the release of the Walking Dead’s Michonne and Daryl Dixon skins in the Item Shop.

While it is unclear exactly how much these skins will cost, if the Walking Dead characters are anything to go by, they should be released for around 1800 V-bucks each.

The new Black Panther and Captain Marvel skins will likely be released with some other cosmetics such as Back Blings and Pickaxes to go with their outfits.

Another superhero, The Green Arrow, has also been leaked to arrive in-game, but as he is part of the DC Comics universe, it is possible that we could see another portal added for DC’s characters as well.

Where to find Holiday Trees for Fortnite’s Operation Snowdown challenge

Published: 19/Dec/2020 3:44

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Holiday Tree Operation Snowdown
Epic Games

The Fortnite Operation Snowdown event is live, and that means players are already on the hunt to find the Holiday Trees and dance at them to complete the challenge. Here’s everything you need to know.

Fortnite Operation Snowdown is underway, and it’s a wonderful way for players to celebrate the festive season. It includes different quests and some other bits and pieces, with more content added each day.

The Day 2 challenge requires players to dance at five different Holiday Trees. It sounds simple enough, but the trees are scattered across the map and can be hard to find without a little guidance. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Fortnite Holiday Tree Operation Snowdown
Epic Games
Fortnite players need to dance at five different Holiday Treats to finish Operation Snowdown’s Day 2 challenge.

Where to find the Holiday Trees

Players can find the Holiday Trees in each of the following locations:

  • Holly Hedges
  • Salty Towers
  • Pleasant Park
  • The Orchard
  • Craggy Cliffs
  • Dirty Docks

Fortnite’s Holiday Trees have a distinct look. They’re all decked out in festive decorations with tinsel, bells, lights, presents, and even a shiny llama perched on the top. So, if you visit each of the locations mentioned above, you’ll be sure to find them.

Salty Towers is probably the best place to start since it’s central. Plus, it often gets turned to rubble throughout a game, so you’ll want to get it done first.  If you want to make things easier, you could queue up a Team Rumble game and have less pressure from enemies.

Fortnite Holiday Tree Operation Snowdown
Epic Games
The Holiday Tree at Salty Towers is located on the west side of the area.

However, if you decide to do it the hard way in a proper game, the Holiday Trees are a decent place to land because three chests spawn beneath them.

Fortnite players who finish the challenge will receive the Snowmando spray. It’s not the best reward in the event, but it’s decent, and the challenge is easy enough to complete.

Plus, you’ll need to finish it to unlock the two free skins from the event. So, what are you waiting for? Find those trees and bust a move.