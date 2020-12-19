Logo
Where to find Holiday Trees for Fortnite’s Operation Snowdown challenge

Published: 19/Dec/2020 3:44

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Holiday Tree Operation Snowdown
Epic Games

The Fortnite Operation Snowdown event is live, and that means players are already on the hunt to find the Holiday Trees and dance at them to complete the challenge. Here’s everything you need to know.

Fortnite Operation Snowdown is underway, and it’s a wonderful way for players to celebrate the festive season. It includes different quests and some other bits and pieces, with more content added each day.

The Day 2 challenge requires players to dance at five different Holiday Trees. It sounds simple enough, but the trees are scattered across the map and can be hard to find without a little guidance. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Fortnite players need to dance at five different Holiday Treats to finish Operation Snowdown’s Day 2 challenge.

Where to find the Holiday Trees

Players can find the Holiday Trees in each of the following locations:

  • Holly Hedges
  • Salty Towers
  • Pleasant Park
  • The Orchard
  • Craggy Cliffs
  • Dirty Docks

Fortnite’s Holiday Trees have a distinct look. They’re all decked out in festive decorations with tinsel, bells, lights, presents, and even a shiny llama perched on the top. So, if you visit each of the locations mentioned above, you’ll be sure to find them.

Salty Towers is probably the best place to start since it’s central. Plus, it often gets turned to rubble throughout a game, so you’ll want to get it done first.  If you want to make things easier, you could queue up a Team Rumble game and have less pressure from enemies.

The Holiday Tree at Salty Towers is located on the west side of the area.

However, if you decide to do it the hard way in a proper game, the Holiday Trees are a decent place to land because three chests spawn beneath them.

Fortnite players who finish the challenge will receive the Snowmando spray. It’s not the best reward in the event, but it’s decent, and the challenge is easy enough to complete.

Plus, you’ll need to finish it to unlock the two free skins from the event. So, what are you waiting for? Find those trees and bust a move.

How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 3 challenges

Published: 18/Dec/2020 4:52

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Season 5 Week 3 is here, which means there’s a new series of challenges to complete. They’re a piece of cake and won’t take more than a few games. Here’s everything you need to know.

Fortnite Season 5 is well underway now, and players love all the new content. However, the weekly challenges still help keep things fresh and provide a fun way to gain XP.

Last week, players had to embark on a treasure hunt of sorts to find clues and items, plant evidence, and break stuff. It was an enjoyable roller-coaster ride. This week, however, the challenges are more straightforward.

The challenges in Fortnite Season 5 Week 3 are much easier than last week’s set.

How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 3 Challenges

Fortnite Season 5 Week 3’s challenges all have something in common. They’re about damage, destruction, and loot. Epic Games must have realized that treasure hunts are fun, but wreaking havoc is even better. Here’s a list of all them all:

  • Damage players with Assault Rifles or SMGs (500)
  • Headshot Damage to players with Pistols or Sniper Rifles (200)
  • Destroy Toilets (3)
  • Loot Chests in Craggy Cliffs, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row (7)
  • Eliminations with Rare Weapons or greater (3)
  • Eliminations while in a vehicle (1)
  • Loot Ammo Boxes in Salty Towers or Colossal Coliseum (7)
To finish some of the challenges in Fortnite Season 5 Week 3, players will need to visit locations like Salty Towers.

The challenges are very easy to do, and each one is worth a whopping 20,000 XP. But the best part is, they’re available for the rest of the season and can be finished at any time, so there’s no need to rush.

Still, if you want to get them done quickly, we’ve got some pointers to make it even more of a breeze. The damage, eliminations, and loot challenges are all self-explanatory. So, that leaves the destroying toilets challenge.

You can find plenty of toilets scattered around the map. However, the best place to land is Flush Factory on the southern side of the map. Plus, from there, you’ll be able to quickly rotate to Holly Hedges and finish that challenge as well.

Last but not least, if you want to make the kills and eliminations challenges even easier, you can hop into a game of Team Rumble. That way, you could potentially finish all the challenges in a game or two.

Flush Factory is the best place to finish the destroying toilets challenge in Fortnite Season 5.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 3’s challenges are a walk in the park compared to last week, so there isn’t more to say. 

However, they offer the same amount of XP for significantly less time and effort, so don’t forget to finish them!