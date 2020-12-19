Where to find Holiday Trees for Fortnite’s Operation Snowdown challenge

The Fortnite Operation Snowdown event is live, and that means players are already on the hunt to find the Holiday Trees and dance at them to complete the challenge. Here’s everything you need to know.

Fortnite Operation Snowdown is underway, and it’s a wonderful way for players to celebrate the festive season. It includes different quests and some other bits and pieces, with more content added each day.

The Day 2 challenge requires players to dance at five different Holiday Trees. It sounds simple enough, but the trees are scattered across the map and can be hard to find without a little guidance. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Where to find the Holiday Trees

Players can find the Holiday Trees in each of the following locations:

Holly Hedges

Salty Towers

Pleasant Park

The Orchard

Craggy Cliffs

Dirty Docks

Fortnite’s Holiday Trees have a distinct look. They’re all decked out in festive decorations with tinsel, bells, lights, presents, and even a shiny llama perched on the top. So, if you visit each of the locations mentioned above, you’ll be sure to find them.

Read more: How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 3 challenges

Salty Towers is probably the best place to start since it’s central. Plus, it often gets turned to rubble throughout a game, so you’ll want to get it done first. If you want to make things easier, you could queue up a Team Rumble game and have less pressure from enemies.

However, if you decide to do it the hard way in a proper game, the Holiday Trees are a decent place to land because three chests spawn beneath them.

Fortnite players who finish the challenge will receive the Snowmando spray. It’s not the best reward in the event, but it’s decent, and the challenge is easy enough to complete.

Plus, you’ll need to finish it to unlock the two free skins from the event. So, what are you waiting for? Find those trees and bust a move.