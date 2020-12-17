Logo
Fortnite Crew’s Green Arrow skin has leaked in-game

Published: 17/Dec/2020 14:31

by Alex Garton
Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite’s Crew subscription service has accidentally gifted certain players the unreleased Green Arrow skin scheduled for January.

Fortnite’s monthly Crew subscription service was announced in late November and offers players a range of perks. These include full access to the battle pass, 1000 V-Bucks, and an exclusive cosmetic bundle every single month. This is all offered at a price of $11.99 each month and allows players to consistently pick up skins and rewards.

However, a recent issue with the Crew meant that Epic Games had to temporarily disable players from signing up for the service.

This was caused by an in-game leak of the Green Arrow skin that was set to be released for Crew members in the month of January.

Fortnite’s Green Arrow skin was set to be released in January for Crew members only.

Fortnite Green Arrow skin leaked in-game

According to @arusaurZ_YT, the Green Arrow skin has been leaked to certain player’s accounts in Fortnite accidentally. The DC themed cosmetic was scheduled to release as January’s exclusive skin for Crew members. However, for whatever reason the skin has been released early, allowing players to use the cosmetic in-game a month in advance.

A number of players recorded footage of them using the cosmetic in-game and it looks incredible. It’s fair to say the skin captures the character and will no doubt be popular among Fortnite fans.

Here’s the Green Arrow cosmetic bundle.

As shown in the image, the pack includes the skin, quiver back bling, and a boxing glove pickaxe. It’s definitely not the most extravagant cosmetic bundle, but it’s guaranteed to impress any fans of the DC universe.

Now the January skin has been revealed, it’s up to you whether you cancel your Crew membership for the month or opt to pick up the skin. Either way, Epic is certainly delivering this season on the cosmetic front, let’s hope they continue to release more great skins.

Fortnite ‘Operation Snowdown’ leaked challenges and rewards

Published: 16/Dec/2020 1:20

by Bill Cooney
Fortnite’s Winterfest 2020 event, otherwise known as Operation Snowdown, is about to begin and we’ve got all the info on the upcoming challenges, how you can complete them, and what rewards they’ll bring.

In the v15.50 update, Epic began prepping the battle royale for Winterfest, which included adding challenges that should become available in the next few days as things get underway.

There aren’t any cosmetic rewards tied to specific challenges yet, but there are a few skins and some XP available as rewards from what we’ve seen. First, though, let’s take a look at the requirements themselves.

Winterfest 2020
Winterfest is Fortnite’s annual holiday celebration.

Thanks to Fortnite data miner iFireMonkey, we’ve been able to take a look at what we’ll need to get done this holiday season. While the files are in the game, there’s no telling exactly when they’ll go live, but it should be within the next few days.

Below are all of the challenges that you’ll need to complete for the Operation Snowdown missions:

  • Complete Epic Quests (73)
  • Visit different Snowmando outposts (1)
  • Deal damage with Lever Action Rifle (100)
  • Complete Operation Snowdown Quests (9/12)
  • Dance at Different Holiday trees (5)
  • Search chests at Snowmando outposts (5)
  • Place Top 10 with friends in Squads (3)
  • Destroy Nutcracker statues (5)
  • Travel 5,000 meters in X-4 Stormwings
  • Shoot down opponent structures with X-4 Stormwings (10)
  • Collect Gold Bars (100)
  • Catch a Snowy Flopper
  • Revive a player in different matches (3)
  • Hide inside a Sneaky Snowmando in different matches (3)
  • Play duos/squads with friends (5)
  • stoke a campfire (2)
  • Deal damage at Snowmando outposts (25)
  • Use Chiller Launcher to apply icy feet to opponents (10)
The Snowmando outfit will be rewarded for completing 9 challenges.

Like we mentioned earlier, we could see more cosmetic rewards attached to these challenges when they do officially come out, but for now, the only ones listed are XP rewards.

Snowmando will be awarded once you complete nine challenges, and the Frost Squad skin, which will probably still be popular once the event ends, is what you get for finishing 12.

Winterfest 2020 challenge rewardsThe two skins that are available for completing Winterfest 2020 challenges.

If the list above is to be believed, then there are 16 total challenges available. This means that if you want both skins, you’ll be able to choose the 12 that you think are easiest. It might not be as nice as the no-strings-attached skin we got in 2019, but we’ll take free skins no matter how they come.

It should be noted that these are still technically leaks, so they’re still subject to change until the event does go live, so be sure to stick with Dexerto for all the info when things finally do get underway.