Fortnite Crew’s Green Arrow skin has leaked in-game

Fortnite’s Crew subscription service has accidentally gifted certain players the unreleased Green Arrow skin scheduled for January.

Fortnite’s monthly Crew subscription service was announced in late November and offers players a range of perks. These include full access to the battle pass, 1000 V-Bucks, and an exclusive cosmetic bundle every single month. This is all offered at a price of $11.99 each month and allows players to consistently pick up skins and rewards.

However, a recent issue with the Crew meant that Epic Games had to temporarily disable players from signing up for the service.

This was caused by an in-game leak of the Green Arrow skin that was set to be released for Crew members in the month of January.

Fortnite Green Arrow skin leaked in-game

According to @arusaurZ_YT, the Green Arrow skin has been leaked to certain player’s accounts in Fortnite accidentally. The DC themed cosmetic was scheduled to release as January’s exclusive skin for Crew members. However, for whatever reason the skin has been released early, allowing players to use the cosmetic in-game a month in advance.

A number of players recorded footage of them using the cosmetic in-game and it looks incredible. It’s fair to say the skin captures the character and will no doubt be popular among Fortnite fans.

As shown in the image, the pack includes the skin, quiver back bling, and a boxing glove pickaxe. It’s definitely not the most extravagant cosmetic bundle, but it’s guaranteed to impress any fans of the DC universe.

Now the January skin has been revealed, it’s up to you whether you cancel your Crew membership for the month or opt to pick up the skin. Either way, Epic is certainly delivering this season on the cosmetic front, let’s hope they continue to release more great skins.