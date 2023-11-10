How to get a Grapple Glove in Fortnite Season OG

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG has reintroduced the Grapple Glove; here’s how players can get their hands on it in-game.

Epic Games added the Grapple Glove in Chapter 3, giving players a new and exciting way to quickly traverse the Island.

The item has a fair share of limitations since it operates on a cooldown timer and will occasionally overheat. Fortnite players still find a use for it, though, which likely explains why it keeps returning to the loot pool.

To the delight of many, Epic brought the Grapple Glove back into the fold once more for Chapter 4 Season OG.

How players can find the Grapple Glove in Fortnite Season OG

Unfortunately, there’s no surefire way of discovering Grapple Gloves while exploring the Island. In other words, one can’t be directed to a specific spot where it will consistently spawn. Grapple Gloves are a rare commodity in Season OG, so they won’t pop up among floor loot or inside of chests.

The best way to secure a Grapple Glove is through Rift Encounters, random events that spawn on the map during matches. If a player spots a Rift Encounter while it’s available, they’re basically guaranteed a Grapple Glove pickup.

There’s also less than a 50 percent chance that users will be able to find the utility item in Supply Drops. Of course, players could find themselves lucky enough to loot a Grapple Glove from another fallen user.

Fortnite’s Grapple Glove marks one of the latest additions to Chapter 4 Season OG. The Season kicked off on Friday, November 3, allowing players to once more explore a classic map.

Season OG also reintroduced past POIs like the Tilted Towers. Vehicles such as the Quadcrasher have returned as well.

