SypherPK reveals tips on how to master Fortnite Zero Point Crystals

Fortnite Season 5 now has a new teleporting feature thanks to the new Zero Point Crystals, and SypherPK has shared some must-know tips to help you master it.

As one of the most popular Fortnite content creators, many players look to SypherPK to offer advice and tips on how to master Epic’s online multiplayer battle royale – and he’s delivered once again with advice on making the most of the new teleport ability.

One of the biggest map changes in the game’s Season 5 update was the introduction of a new crystalline sands area right in the middle of the action. As well as letting players sink and hide, the area brings a new item called Zero Point Crystals.

During his December 3 video, SypherPK argued that “everyone is sleeping on the Zero Point Crystals” and offered up several reasons why they can actually be one of the most useful items to collect in Fortnite Season 5.

He explained that if you destroy crystals near the Zero Point and consume the small parts that scatter, you can perform a crystal-dash that lets you effectively teleport a short distance in any direction – even upwards if you need to get some height.

The crystal-dash is performed by double jumping and facing the direction you want to travel. Once you’ve consumed a crystal, you’ll have the ability for 30 seconds. It might seem like a small thing, but it could be a game-changer for getting out of tricky situations.

“If you really master the movement of the crystals, you can be very difficult to pin down and you don’t even have to build,” SypherPK explains in his video. “You can just be constantly flying around your opponent.”

Topic starts at 1:30

While you can’t use the crystal-dash to move through solid surfaces or buildings, SypherPK discovered an exploit that lets you teleport through even a tiny gap in another player’s builds and dive into their box. It’s tricky to pull off, but rewarding when it works.

“You just fly into their builds, and once you get the timing right, it’s actually not that hard to repeat over and over,” he said. “You just gotta get the timing right.”