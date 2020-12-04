Logo
SypherPK reveals tips on how to master Fortnite Zero Point Crystals

Published: 4/Dec/2020 17:18

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite SypherPK Crystal Dash
Epic Games / SypherPK

Fortnite Season 5 now has a new teleporting feature thanks to the new Zero Point Crystals, and SypherPK has shared some must-know tips to help you master it.

As one of the most popular Fortnite content creators, many players look to SypherPK to offer advice and tips on how to master Epic’s online multiplayer battle royale – and he’s delivered once again with advice on making the most of the new teleport ability.

One of the biggest map changes in the game’s Season 5 update was the introduction of a new crystalline sands area right in the middle of the action. As well as letting players sink and hide, the area brings a new item called Zero Point Crystals.

A photo of the current new playable hunters in the season.
Epic Games
Zero Point Crystals can be found in the new sand-covered center of the map

During his December 3 video, SypherPK argued that “everyone is sleeping on the Zero Point Crystals” and offered up several reasons why they can actually be one of the most useful items to collect in Fortnite Season 5.

He explained that if you destroy crystals near the Zero Point and consume the small parts that scatter, you can perform a crystal-dash that lets you effectively teleport a short distance in any direction – even upwards if you need to get some height.

The crystal-dash is performed by double jumping and facing the direction you want to travel. Once you’ve consumed a crystal, you’ll have the ability for 30 seconds. It might seem like a small thing, but it could be a game-changer for getting out of tricky situations.

“If you really master the movement of the crystals, you can be very difficult to pin down and you don’t even have to build,” SypherPK explains in his video. “You can just be constantly flying around your opponent.”

Topic starts at 1:30

While you can’t use the crystal-dash to move through solid surfaces or buildings, SypherPK discovered an exploit that lets you teleport through even a tiny gap in another player’s builds and dive into their box. It’s tricky to pull off, but rewarding when it works.

“You just fly into their builds, and once you get the timing right, it’s actually not that hard to repeat over and over,” he said. “You just gotta get the timing right.”

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.