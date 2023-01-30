Fortnite update v23.30 patch notes: Downtime, Witcher Geralt & Dragon Ball crossover

Fortnite update 23.30 is set to release on January 31 and brings a new Dragon Ball crossover and much-desired Geralt of Rivia skin. Here’s everything we know about the patch notes for v23.30.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is set to end on March 10, leaving plenty of time for a handful of updates to still release ahead of Season 2.

Season 1 has brought many crossovers into the game with ones such as My Hero Academia, Doomslayer, and the most recent Kid LAROI event.

Yet, there is still room for some more as the 23.30 update will bring in another crossover event and a long-awaited skin for players to enjoy.

Release date

The patch is set to go live on January 31, with a Twitter post from the official Fortnite account confirming as much.

Fortnite update 23.30 downtime

Downtimes for the update are expected to be 1 AM PST, 3 AM EST, and 9 AM GMT. Servers will go down roughly a half hour beforehand and take a couple of hours before everything is live. Fans will then have a chance to check out the new content.

What to expect: Fortnite v23.30

The following is expected to be included:

New weekly & oathbound quests

A new Fortnite Crew pack for February

More skins and quests in the midseason drop

New skins: Geralt of Rivia & Dragon Ball crossover

One of the most anticipated cosmetics coming with the new update is the monster hunter Geralt of Rivia skin, from The Witcher series.

The skin is set to become available on February 7, bringing with it a set of new quests to grind through in order to unlock the new skin. These quests will also give out related items such as a new emote, his swords on his back, and a new loading screen.

Another set of characters will arrive from the new Dragon Ball crossover. Full details on who will be part of it have not yet been confirmed, but players are expecting characters from the recent Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie that was released in August 2022, such as:

Gohan

Gammas

Piccolo

Previous characters from the first Dragon Ball crossover are also expected to make a return to the Item Shop, such as Goku, Bulmas, Vegeta, and Beerus.

We will update this page once all of the official details from Fortnite patch 23.30 have been revealed.