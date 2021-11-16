Fortnite 18.40 update early patch notes: Naruto skins, Mythic Kunai, more

Fortnite update 18.40 is almost here, and it’s set to introduce exciting new content, including the much-anticipated Naruto skins and cosmetics, a Mythic Kunai weapon, the next two stages of The Convergence, and more.

Fortnite Season 8 has already spoilt players with a fair share of content. In addition to map changes caused by The Convergence happening in the middle of the island, Epic Games sprinkled in crossovers with Ariana Grande, Resident Evil, and more.

However, things don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. At least, not in Fortnite update 18.40, which is going to freshen things up once again. It’s expected to mark the beginning of the Naruto x Fortnite crossover, which includes skins, cosmetics, and a Mythic Kunai weapon.

Advertisement

That’s not all, though. The Convergence is also believed to be advancing into its next two stages in this patch and more.

Fortnite update 18.40 downtime

In preparation for the update, the Fortnite servers are scheduled to go down at 9 AM UTC on November 16. It’s expected to last approximately 30 minutes, after which the update will be available to download.

Correction: Downtime begins at 09:00 UTC now! 🕗 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 15, 2021

Fortnite update 18.40 patch notes

Naruto skins and cosmetics

After months of rumors and hype, the Naruto x Fortnite collaboration is finally expected to happen in Fortnite update 18.40.

Not only will it include a skin for Naruto, but it will also include skins for other popular characters, including Kakashi, Sasuke, and Sakura.

Advertisement

Mythic Kunai weapon

Leakers have also reported that Naruto will be available as a boss fight. Once defeated, he will supposedly drop a new weapon, the Mythic Kunai.

If the rumors are true, it’s a surefire way for Fortnite players to wreak havoc as full-fledged ninjas on the battlefield.

UPCOMING MYTHIC EXPLOSIVE KUNAI STATS! – Recharge Cooldown: 4s

– Maximum Range: 300 meters

– Delay Between Shots: 1.5s

– Hold Duration: 0.15s pic.twitter.com/OxRt0Dey9p — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 26, 2021

The Convergence Stages 4 & 5

The Convergence has been changing throughout the course of the last few updates. It’s currently in its third stage. However, it’s expected to enter its fourth and fifth stages in the latest patch.

Read More: Fortnite Boba Fett skin coming soon as Disney Plus Day reward

How this will impact the island remains unknown.

Flintlock v Proximity Launcher Funding Event

Last but not least, Fortnite update 18.40 will reportedly pit the Proximity Launcher against the Flint-Knock Pistol in the next Funding Event.

Advertisement

The 18.40 update is in 4 days and it'll most likely start the Flintlock & Proximity Launcher voting round. Which one are y'all voting for? I'm personally going with the Flintlock! pic.twitter.com/EAiwQpgrFL — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 12, 2021

Fortnite update 18.40 bug fixes

General Fixes

Impostors: Eliminated players cannot hear non-eliminated players during Discussion phase. We’re aware eliminated players cannot hear the Voice Chat of non-eliminated players during the Discussion phase in Impostors.



Battle Royale Fixes

Collection Book entries disappearing when using Performance mode. Collection Book entries may appear to be missing when using Performance mode. The progress is still there but not visually appearing.

Vehicles may desync when a player exits the vehicle. Some players may get teleported to another location upon entering an abandoned vehicle.

Weapons may sometimes disappear from Chests and Supply Drops. Weapons can sometimes disappear from chests and supply drops after opening them in competitive playlists. The weapon will appear floating at first and then disappear.



Creative Fixes