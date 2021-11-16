 Fortnite 18.40 update early patch notes: Naruto skins, Mythic Kunai, more - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite 18.40 update early patch notes: Naruto skins, Mythic Kunai, more

Published: 16/Nov/2021 7:20 Updated: 16/Nov/2021 6:37

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite-18.40-update-patch-notes
Epic Games / Viz Media

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 fortnite season 8

Fortnite update 18.40 is almost here, and it’s set to introduce exciting new content, including the much-anticipated Naruto skins and cosmetics, a Mythic Kunai weapon, the next two stages of The Convergence, and more.

Fortnite Season 8 has already spoilt players with a fair share of content. In addition to map changes caused by The Convergence happening in the middle of the island, Epic Games sprinkled in crossovers with Ariana Grande, Resident Evil, and more.

However, things don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. At least, not in Fortnite update 18.40, which is going to freshen things up once again. It’s expected to mark the beginning of the Naruto x Fortnite crossover, which includes skins, cosmetics, and a Mythic Kunai weapon.

Advertisement

That’s not all, though. The Convergence is also believed to be advancing into its next two stages in this patch and more.

Fortnite update 18.40 downtime

In preparation for the update, the Fortnite servers are scheduled to go down at 9 AM UTC on November 16. It’s expected to last approximately 30 minutes, after which the update will be available to download.

Fortnite update 18.40 patch notes

Naruto skins and cosmetics

After months of rumors and hype, the Naruto x Fortnite collaboration is finally expected to happen in Fortnite update 18.40.

Not only will it include a skin for Naruto, but it will also include skins for other popular characters, including Kakashi, Sasuke, and Sakura.

Advertisement

Mythic Kunai weapon

Leakers have also reported that Naruto will be available as a boss fight. Once defeated, he will supposedly drop a new weapon, the Mythic Kunai.

If the rumors are true, it’s a surefire way for Fortnite players to wreak havoc as full-fledged ninjas on the battlefield.

The Convergence Stages 4 & 5

The Convergence has been changing throughout the course of the last few updates. It’s currently in its third stage. However, it’s expected to enter its fourth and fifth stages in the latest patch.

How this will impact the island remains unknown.

The Convergance POI in Fortnite
Epic Games
The Convergence has been changing throughout the course of Fortnite Season 8.

Flintlock v Proximity Launcher Funding Event

Last but not least, Fortnite update 18.40 will reportedly pit the Proximity Launcher against the Flint-Knock Pistol in the next Funding Event.

Advertisement

Fortnite update 18.40 bug fixes

General Fixes

  • Impostors: Eliminated players cannot hear non-eliminated players during Discussion phase.
    • We’re aware eliminated players cannot hear the Voice Chat of non-eliminated players during the Discussion phase in Impostors.

Battle Royale Fixes

  • Collection Book entries disappearing when using Performance mode.
    • Collection Book entries may appear to be missing when using Performance mode. The progress is still there but not visually appearing.
  • Vehicles may desync when a player exits the vehicle.
    • Some players may get teleported to another location upon entering an abandoned vehicle.
  • Weapons may sometimes disappear from Chests and Supply Drops.
    • Weapons can sometimes disappear from chests and supply drops after opening them in competitive playlists. The weapon will appear floating at first and then disappear.

Creative Fixes

  • Multi-selecting and moving building to prop pieces will cause consistent misalignment
    • We’re aware of an issue that is causing creators buildings to be misaligned when multi-selecting pieces.
  • Inflate-A-Bull
    • We’re investigating an issue with the Inflate-A-Bull in Creative.
Advertisement
Advertisement