Fortnite players “pray” Epic doesn’t nerf new OP anti-vehicle meta

Fortnite has a new meta to counter vehicles running rampant in Chapter 5 Season 3, and players are praying Epic doesn’t nerf it.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 brought another hotfix this week on July 2, which added the Magneto Quests to unlock Wasteland Magneto skin and cosmetics for Battle Pass owners. Alongside those quests, a new Magneto Power item joined the loot pool, which players can now find across the island.

The item launches heavy projectiles when used and also creates a metallic shield using Magneto’s powers. When players initially used the item, with the likes of content creators such as SypherPK, they were amazed at the damage it inflicts on enemies.

However, the item also deals significant damage to vehicles at the same time that causes them to explode in just a few projectile throws. Due to this, players are lauding the item as the new anti-vehicle meta that can help them counter Mythic Nitro cars that are zooming around the island.

At the same time, they’re hoping that Epic doesn’t nerf the overpowered item, where one player said, “I am praying and hoping hard that they don’t get nerfed. They’re very fun.”

Another one chimed in, “Tbh I can see it get nerfed damage-wise. 95 damage is crazy cool until you’re the target.” A third player wrote how most items this season can allow a player to stay “airborne” and how they’d prefer to do the same.

However, one player pointed out Epic’s summer break and said, “Epic is on holiday till the 15th (July), so no major changes will be made till then.”

When Chapter 5 Season 3 was released and players got their hands on the Mythic Nitro Cars, these Mythic vehicles quickly overpowered the pros and became meta. Due to this meta shift, pros like Clix, Ninja, and many more expressed their frustrations with this season’s heavy reliance on vehicles.

Soon after they raised their concerns, Epic made several balance changes and nerfed most cars and items like Nitro Splash to make it a fair gameplay experience in the competitive modes, as well, now that FNCS is underway.