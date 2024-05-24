Fallout fans praise Fortnite for “genius” use of Wasteland currency

Fortnite players found a small detail in the Fallout collab that cleverly implements wasteland currency via Nuka-Cola bottles.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has introduced a few Fallout-themed items, one being a Nuka-Cola power-up that players can find scattered across the map to restore health and shield.

But what’s most interesting about this new addition is the animation that plays when consuming the bottle’s contents. X user Swag Fish captured footage of the short sequence, which depicts the player character chugging Nuka-Cola before popping the bottle cap in their pocket.

Because bottle caps are the currency of Fallout’s desolate wasteland, pocketing a cap in Fortnite rewards a single gold bar. No one should expect to get rich by collecting cola bottle caps, but this one detail is going a long way with the community.

Fans of both Fallout and Fortnite are nothing short of impressed by the development team’s attention to detail. One person shouted Epic Games’ praises and wrote, “Holy f***ing shit this is f***ing genius.”

Someone else chimed in, “Little things like this are why I love Fortnite. They take way more time with their collabs than any other game and do extra like this.”

Others were also quick to applaud the studio on another brand collaboration done “right.” Reads one such reply, “Fortnite always does their collabs so right.”

Nuka-Cola represents just one part of the Fallout x Fortnite crossover. Season 3: Wrecked also features a T-60 Power Armor skin, Mister Handy Back Bling, and Tri-Beam Laser Rifle.

The season launched on Friday, May 24, and is expected to last throughout the summer, presumably coming to an end on Friday, August 16.