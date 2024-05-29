Fortnite nerfs OP Mythic Nitro Cars but not how players wanted

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3’s first hotfix nerfs the invincibility of Mythic Nitro Cars running chaos around the island, unfortunately, it’s not how players wanted it to be. Here’s how the hotfix affects these OP vehicles.

The latest Fortnite season has been heavily criticized by pros with the likes of Ninja and Clix, who’ve got some heavy words for the devs. Not only those, but casual players are terrified of the modded Nitro Cars ruining the gameplay for them.

The terror of these Mythic Nitro Cars and their invincibility is something players have spoken about on several social media conversations and have suggested methods to counter vehicles in Season 3. On the other hand, several have requested Epic to nerf them.

Article continues after ad

Finally, in a hotfix on May 28, Epic nerfed the invincibility of these Mythic boss vehicles, but only in one aspect. Earlier, the mythic cars locked behind a cage at boss POIs were invincible. This meant a player wasn’t able to destroy them while they were locked inside.

Article continues after ad

Players wouldn’t have been able to damage the locked vehicles from outside the cage – until now. With the hotfix nerf, players who are at a boss POI can damage the car by simply hitting it with their pickaxe while standing closer to the cage.

While this isn’t something players were worried about, they’d rather have Epic nerf the overall damage of turrets mounted on the car and its overall speed and health. One such player asked, “How is that a good thing?”

Article continues after ad

Another chimed in, “We want EMPs to save the season still.” A third one wrote, “Now they need to fix the rest of it.” A fourth said, “That’s just dumb. The players need to adapt and evolve in the game not take away the best mythic cars.”

Players this season have been extremely critical about Fortnite’s approach where vehicles, instead of weapons are meta for the first time.

Article continues after ad

Although there are rumored weapons that are slated to appear in future updates, players are still offering Epic their own suggestions of unvaulting popular weapons from past seasons.