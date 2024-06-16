Fortnite trick lets you steal other players’ Ride the Lightning power

Don’t have the Ride the Lightning guitar in Fortnite? Check out this trick that lets you use the mythic item without having one in your inventory.

Fortnite’s 30.10 update in Chapter 5, Season 3 has introduced Ride the Lightning mythic, an all-new mobility item that lets you zap around in the air and slam enemies on the ground. At first glance, it functions similarly to the Wings of Icarus that was available during the Myths and Mortals season.

Players can find this new mythic item scattered all over the map. Though just like any other new and powerful item, chances of getting your hands on one may be slim due to the number of players willing to go all out to get them.

With that in mind, even if you’re unable to secure one for yourself, there’s actually a hidden trick that lets you steal other player’s Ride the Lightning power. As shown in a clip in a Reddit thread, this involves interacting with a trail shaped like the letter “M” that’s left behind on the ground.

Doing so will apparently allow you to use the Ride the Lightning mythic without having one in your inventory, which can come in clutch when you’re in the final circle or during a chaotic battle. Though depending on the circle’s location, sometimes it may be tricky to get close to the left behind trail.

Still, with the right items and loadout, you could make it out alive and possibly throw the original Ride the Lightning user off guard. After all, with this new mythic joining the loot pool in Chapter 5, Season 3, it’s expected to see the Battle Royale become even more chaotic.

As far as community reaction goes, players are divided when it comes to the Ride the Lightning mythic item. Some players dubbed the item “obnoxious,” and it reminded them of Airbending from the previous chapter. But on the other hand, others praised the item as “creative” and “the best mythic ever.”

