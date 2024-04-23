How to hide “Confrontational” emotes in Fortnite

Fortnite’s newest update is allowing players to hide ‘Confrontational’ emotes to curb toxicity, so here is all you need to know about the new settings feature.

On April 22, Fortnite devs announced that the next update, v29.30, will contain a new settings feature that will allow players to hide emotes that were deemed “confrontational” all in an attempt to curb toxicity.

But despite some criticisms from the community, players may find the new settings useful. So here is all you need to know about the setting, how to turn it on, and what emotes it hides.

How to hide confrontational Fortnite emotes

The new setting can be found in the Social Privacy group in the Account and Privacy section. From there, you can choose to hide the emote from a certain group.

You will have three options to choose from:

From Anyone: You will see these emotes from all players

You will see these emotes from all players From Friends in Party: You will only see these emotes from friends in your party.

You will only see these emotes from friends in your party. Never: You will not see these emotes for other players

So depending on who you don’t mind seeing the “confrontational” emotes from, you will have three options.

Which emotes will be blocked in Fortnite?

As revealed by Fortnite’s blog post about the new setting, four specific emotes will be blocked by the filter.

The four emotes are the Laugh It Up, Take the L, Whipcrack, and Make It Plantain emotes.

When a user enables the emote filter, if another player uses one of the four emotes, it will just show them standing still with no emote sounds playing.

So far, there are no other emotes that are being added to the filter, and Epic has yet to announce any additional emotes to be added to it. However, it could change in future updates.