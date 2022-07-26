Epic Games calms player fears over ‘invisible’ WWE Fortnite skin

David Purcell . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Epic Games has revealed a new WWE skin is coming to Fortnite Battle Royale and some players are saying it’s completely invisible.

The popular battle royale title has seen Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson appear as a skin back in February, kicking off Chapter 3, Season 1, with a raised eyebrow.

And now, avid wrestling fans are preparing themselves for a once-in-a-lifetime (OK, twice in a lifetime) clash between Rocky and one of the industry’s biggest stars.

John Cena Fortnite skin confirmed

John Cena gets his very own skin on July 28, making his debut in the Fortnite Item Shop.

The news was confirmed on July 26 in an official tweet from the game’s developers, but almost everybody has said the same thing in the replies… How could they possibly add an invisible skin?

FaZe Clan replied: “You should probably reupload, pic is blank?”

Another user said: “There is no one in the image??” This was quickly followed by: “What kinda stunt is this… I can’t see anyone?”

In the blog post, confirming his upcoming appearance in Fortnite, Epic Games moved to clear up any confusion.

“No, the Outfit doesn’t actually have an invisibility feature, but it will have matching accessories available! Also coming to the Item Shop are more items from the John Cena Set: the WWE Championship Title Back Bling (included with the Outfit), the open-hand Five Digit Slapper Pickaxe, and the U Can’t C Me Emote (pictured above… if you can see it.)”

If you’re at this stage of the article and still don’t know why everybody’s talking about invisibility, John Cena’s famous slogan is “You Can’t See Me.”

Explaining jokes isn’t fun, but playing with the 16-time world champion certainly will be for many fans across the world.