All Fortnite primal weapons & how to get them - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 6 introduced a new crafting system that lets players upgrade their weapons into two variants, Mechanical Weapons and Primal Weapons, the latter of which deals the most damage. Here’s everything you need to know to craft them.

Fortnite players are still familiarizing themselves with the new crafting system introduced in Season 6. We created a step-by-step guide to make the process easier. However, in this guide, we’ll specifically focus on Primal Weapons.

Primal Weapons are the most powerful craftable weapons in the game. Mechanical Weapons focus more on precision and accuracy, while Primal Weapons are all about dealing high damage.

Naturally, that makes them a popular choice for players who are comfortable with their skills and want to eliminate as many opponents as they can. To begin, we’ll take a quick look at all the Primal Weapons available.

All Primal Weapons in Fortnite

Primal Weapons come in all shapes and sizes. There’s one for every category and playstyle.

If you’re a close-ranged player, use the Primal Shotgun or Primal SMG. If you’re a long-ranged player, use the Primal Rifle.

Here’s a full list of all them all in alphabetical order:

Primal Flame Bow

Primal Pistol

Primal Rifle

Primal Shotgun

Primal SMG

Primal Stink Bow

How to craft Primal Weapons in Fortnite

Fortnite’s new crafting system revolves around two resources, Animal Bones and Mechanical Parts.

Primal Weapons only require Animal Bones to craft, as well as a Makeshift Weapon.

Here’s a quick guide to walk you through the process.

The first thing you’ll need to do is find a Makeshift Weapon. If you want a Primal Pistol, you’ll need to find a Makeshift Pistol. If you want a Primal Rifle, you’ll need to find a Makeshift Rifle, and so on.

The second step is to find and collect Animal Bones. To do that, you’ll need to hunt animals. It costs 4 Animal Bones per upgrade, so it might take a bit of time to find them all.

Once you’ve collected 4 Animal Bones, open your inventory and head to the crafting tab.

Select the Makeshift Weapon you want to upgrade at the bottom of the tab and choose the Primal upgrade.

The crafting process will take around three seconds. After that, your Primal Weapon is ready to go.

And that’s all there is to it! The crafting system seems daunting at first, but it’s a simple process from start to finish.

So, what are you waiting for? Get stuck into Fortnite Season 6 and give the Primal Weapons a whirl. They pack a mighty punch!

