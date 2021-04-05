How to get more mechanical parts in Fortnite with easy car trick - Dexerto

While mechanical parts are an extremely useful tool in Fortnite due to their ability to craft more powerful weapons, they can be a bit hard to find. One method of finding them that’s been going around, however, may end up giving you more than normal.

Mechanical Parts are one of the most prized commodities in Fortnite right now, as they allow you to craft popular, valuable weapons from the game’s past. Not only are players are more used to them, but they’re also some of the more powerful guns available right now.

This means that finding Mechanical Parts, and of course getting enough of them, is one of the main tasks players set for themselves when they drop into a match. While this is usually a bit cumbersome due to how long it takes to gather a good amount of parts, it seems like there may be a way to circumvent this issue.

Easy Fortnite mechanical parts trick

Mechanical Parts can be found all over the map if you hit the right items but most people tend to hit cars, as they can pretty much guarantee one or a couple if you play your cards right. One method that’s been going around, however, is shooting the vehicles rather than hitting them.

As demonstrated by YouTuber Rigid Gaming, if you shoot a truck with either the grey or green Makeshift Submachine gun, you’ll have a greater chance of more Mechanical Parts dropping and be able to collect them much faster than by hitting with your pickaxe.

While there’s no surefire way of having a set amount of parts drop from every vehicle, using this method could up your chances at collecting more of them quicker. There may be times where emptying an entire magazine into a vehicle may not produce any parts, while other times it may drop up to 4.

Of course, there are a few downsides to this method, the most obvious being that you’ll use up a lot of ammo. That being said, if you drop near some cars, find yourself a makeshift SMG and want to upgrade your weapons, this might be a good strategy to try.