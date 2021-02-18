Logo
Ali-A explains why the Star Wars Fortnite event was the biggest disappointment

Published: 18/Feb/2021 17:18

by Daniel Megarry
Ali-A Fortnite Star Wars
Epic Games

Ali-A Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

YouTuber and Fortnite superfan Alastair ‘Ali-A’ Aiken has broken down all of the Fortnite live events, and one of them was deemed to be worse than the rest.

Each season of Fortnite brings with it a host of exciting updates like map changes and new weapons, but some of the most anticipated moments are the live events that often take place to mark the end of a season.

So far, we’ve seen everything from in-game Travis Scott and Marshmello concerts to Marvel supervillain Galactus attempting to destroy The Island.

While most of the live events have gone down well with fans, some of them have received a slightly more frosty response. That’s why YouTuber Ali-A has taken it upon himself to rank them all from ‘Godly’ to ‘Not Great’.

Galactus flying towards the screen in Fortnite
Epic Games
Galactus has been getting closer and closer to the Fortnite map all season – and a battle is on the way.

Ali-A ranks all Fortnite live events

Of all 12 events on the list, Ali-A revealed that his least favorite one was Chapter 2 Season 1’s Star Wars crossover event. He said it felt like promo for a new film, and went on to explain why the lack of a standout moment was “disappointing” for players.

“I think Chapter 2 Season 1 was one of the slowest Fortnite seasons ever, it was the community getting used to the new map, learning the new weapons and mechanics, but we basically got no updates and the live event for that season was also pretty disappointing,” he said.

“It was basically a giant collaboration between Star Wars and Fortnite with a lot of chanting on stage and a small preview of a new film. It wasn’t that good.”

Fortnite Star Wars event
Epic Games
Star Wars characters appeared in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1.

Although he enjoyed the “absolutely epic” lightsaber weapons that appeared as part of the big Star Wars crossover, Ali-A expressed his hope that Fortnite won’t have a live event similar to this one again.

“I don’t think we ever need to see a live event on that scale, that everyone participates in and all the modes shut down, just to basically have a promo put in our faces,” he said.

When it came to the best events, though, Ali-A selected Chapter 1 Season 8’s volcano explosion; Chapter 1 Season 9’s epic battle between the Mecha and the Monster; Chapter 2 Season 2’s Travis Scott concert; and Chapter 2 Season 3’s The Device as ‘Godly’ tier.

“Looking at this list, all of the live events have had something great about them, and most of them have been utterly incredible,” he concluded. “If the events keep ramping up in scale, it’s only going to get bigger and better.”

Ali-A previously shared his expectations for Season 6 of Fortnite, suggesting that the mysterious object Kevin the Cube could be returning alongside a ‘darkness’ theme sweeping The Island.

If you’re curious when Season 5’s big event will take place, or when the upcoming Season 6 will begin, we’ve got all the information you need about Fortnite’s future right here.

Where to find a family portrait at a shipwreck for Fortnite Week 12 challenge

Published: 18/Feb/2021 16:03

by Daniel Megarry
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

One of the Fortnite Season 5 Week 12 challenges requires you to find a family portrait at a shipwreck. Where is it on the map? We’ve got a handy guide to help you out.

Each week, there are a new set of weekly challenges added to Epic Games’ hit battle royale. They help keep the game fresh, and offer a chance for players to earn XP to level up their Battle Pass and unlock skins and cosmetics.

This week, there are plenty of challenges focused on fishing, including one that might be a little more difficult to complete. You’ll need to find a family portrait at a shipwreck, but that can be hard if you don’t know where to look.

Fortunately, we’ve put together a handy guide complete with a map that will let you know exactly where you need to land once you leave the Battle Bus to tick this challenge off in no time at all.

Fortnite shipwreck locations

Fortnite Shipwreck Cove and Crashed Cargo locations
Epic Games
Shipwreck Cove and Crashed Cargo on the Fortnite map.

Finding the family portrait will be easy once you know what part of the map you need to visit. As the challenge description suggests, you’ll need to visit a shipwreck to get your hands on the item.

There are two shipwrecks you can visit on the Fortnite map, as follows:

  • Shipwreck Cove, which can be found southeast of Catty Corner.
  • Crashed Cargo, which is at the west of The Island.

These aren’t marked locations on the map, so you might need some help finding them. You can see the map above to know exactly where Shipwreck Cove, Crashed Cargo, and Sharky Shell are located.

For now, we’re going to focus on Shipwreck Cove, as there are a total of three portraits you can find here. You only need to collect one, so completing the challenge should be a breeze if you choose to go here.

Fortnite family portrait locations

Shipwreck Cove family portrait 1

The first family portrait is located near this capsized ship at the south of the landmark. The portrait is of a woman and can be found on the ground in between two wooden crates, as seen in the image below.

Fortnite family portrait location 1
Epic Games
The first family portrait.

Shipwreck Cove family portrait 2

The second Fortnite family portrait at Shipwreck Cove is located at the west of the landmark. It’s an image of a man, and it’s resting near a flotation device, some wooden crates, and a giant rock.

Fortnite family portrait location 2
Epic Games
The second family portrait.

Shipwreck Cove family portrait 3

The third and final family portrait is a bit trickier to find, as it’s actually hidden inside a bathtub. You’ll likely miss it at first glance, but it can be found at the northeast of Shipwreck Cove.

Fortnite family portrait location 3
Epic Games
The third family portrait.

Remember, you only need to find one of these family portraits to tick this challenge off. Once you’ve completed it, you’ll have a sweet 20,000 XP to claim as your reward.

If you’re looking to get more XP to complete your Battle Pass and earn those rare enlightened skins, check out our complete guide to the Fortnite Week 12 challenges.