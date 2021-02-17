Secret Fortnite voice lines tease huge Season 5 story event: “Here it comes…”

Fortnite Season 5’s latest update added new voice lines that imply a huge story event is on the way, and whatever it is, it sounds like it will revolve around the Zero Point.

Fortnite’s seasons typically end with a bang. Season 4 wrapped up with the Galactus Nexus War Finale Event, which brought an end to the Fortnite x Marvel crossover for the time being.

However, it seems like Fortnite Season 5 will also conclude with a massive event. The latest update added new voice lines that imply something huge is on the way, and whatever it is, it involves the Zero Point.

Fortnite NPCs, including Bunker Jonesy, Deadfire, and Mancake, received updates to their voice lines in the latest patch. Usually, it’s not that big of a deal. However, the new additions all refer to what sounds like a massive season-ending event.

For example, if you approach Bunker Jonesy, he says, “Here it comes. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.” Similarly, Deadfire says, “Mysterious things have been happening ’round these parts.” But that’s not all. Mancake also says, “Was that thing always so… unstable?”

Interestingly, Mancake and Deadfire are both located near the Zero Point. Bunker Jonesy has also been linked to many theories related to Season 5’s story. He will — by all estimates — inevitably play a role in its conclusion.

Nobody knows what these lines refer to. However, all the signs point towards a colossal event to conclude Fortnite Season 5.

If we had to guess, we’d probably say the Zero Point will probably destabilize and take us to another dimension. But it’s all speculation for the time being.

Fortnite Season 5 ends about a month from now. So, we’ll have to wait and see what Epic Games has in store for the big finale.