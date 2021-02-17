Logo
Secret Fortnite voice lines tease huge Season 5 story event: “Here it comes…”

Published: 17/Feb/2021 4:34 Updated: 17/Feb/2021 4:35

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Season 5 Voice Lines
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite Season 5’s latest update added new voice lines that imply a huge story event is on the way, and whatever it is, it sounds like it will revolve around the Zero Point.

Fortnite’s seasons typically end with a bang. Season 4 wrapped up with the Galactus Nexus War Finale Event, which brought an end to the Fortnite x Marvel crossover for the time being.

However, it seems like Fortnite Season 5 will also conclude with a massive event. The latest update added new voice lines that imply something huge is on the way, and whatever it is, it involves the Zero Point.

SypherPK Fortnite Season 5 Best Spot
Epic Games
The Zero Point will most likely play an important role in Fortnite Season 5’s final event.

Fortnite NPCs, including Bunker Jonesy, Deadfire, and Mancake, received updates to their voice lines in the latest patch. Usually, it’s not that big of a deal. However, the new additions all refer to what sounds like a massive season-ending event.

For example, if you approach Bunker Jonesy, he says, “Here it comes. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.” Similarly, Deadfire says, “Mysterious things have been happening ’round these parts.” But that’s not all. Mancake also says, “Was that thing always so… unstable?”

Interestingly, Mancake and Deadfire are both located near the Zero Point. Bunker Jonesy has also been linked to many theories related to Season 5’s story. He will — by all estimates — inevitably play a role in its conclusion.

Fortnite Season 5 Voice Lines
Epic Games
Bunker Jonesy has been linked to many theories about Fortnite Season 5.

Nobody knows what these lines refer to. However, all the signs point towards a colossal event to conclude Fortnite Season 5.

If we had to guess, we’d probably say the Zero Point will probably destabilize and take us to another dimension. But it’s all speculation for the time being. 

Fortnite Season 5 ends about a month from now. So, we’ll have to wait and see what Epic Games has in store for the big finale.

Leaked Fortnite LTM adds respawns and automatically increases loot rarity

Published: 16/Feb/2021 20:46

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

If you’ve been wanting a new exciting Fortnite LTM to jump into, it seems like you’re in luck, as a brand-new leak has revealed an interesting new LTM called Comeback which will add in a select number of respawns to the mode, as well as an automatically increasing rarity for your loot.

New limited-time modes in Fortnite are usually a good time. They give players a break from the standard modes while also keeping them within the game, retaining that player base. Now, it seems like another brand new LTM is coming to the game in the near future, if some recent leaks are to be believed.

According to a few reputable Fortnite leakers, a new mode called Comeback will be added at some point in the near future and, although a release date is a bit vague, it sounds pretty unique, especially when you compare it to other modes.

What is Fortnite Comeback LTM?

According to leaker VastBlast on Twitter, the new mode is set to be available in Solos, Duos, Trios, and Squads, meaning it’ll more than likely act like a similar to a regular battle royale mode, rather than a large scale assault like 50v50 Team Rumble or something like that.

Comeback players will have five lives/respawns that they’ll be able to utilize during their time on the island, so if you get taken out, you’ll be able to come right back. In addition, with every single respawn, your loot will increase in rarity. This is presumably done in order to give players an increasing chance of survival, since the higher rarities do more damage.

One final aspect mentioned is that players will be able to earn health by getting kills and opening supply drops. It’s unclear whether or not these will be the ONLY methods to earn kills, but it certainly seems like it.

When will Fortnite Comeback LTM be available?

Unfortunately, we have no idea when the Comeback LTM will be added to the game. While some outlets mentioned that it will arrive with the 15.40 update, it hasn’t appeared yet and we have no official confirmation of its release as of the time of this writing.

While the mode was datamined as a part of the 15.40 update, Air Royale is available right now, while Floor is Lava is coming in the next few days, so it’s possible that it ends up getting delayed past the update, possibly even to Season 6. Of course, this is all pure speculation and could still come very soon.