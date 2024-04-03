National Burrito Day: Best deals at Chipotle, Taco Bell, Del Taco, more

National Burrito Day is coming on April 4, and here’s all the deals you can sink your teeth into on the big day.

What is National Burrito Day?

National Burrito Day is a holiday celebrated in the US by foodies every year on April 4, but there is no actual historical reason for why the holiday takes place on this date. Burritos have been a huge part of Mexican culinary culture since the 1800s, and the delightful tortilla bundles were popularized in the US in the 1930s. Since then, they have become a massive hit and many chain restaurants will be offering up great deals to celebrate National Burrito Day.

What deals can I get on National Burrito Day?

Chipotle: Burrito Vault

Mashed Chipotle are offering BOGO for customers

To celebrate the big day, Chipotle are celebrating with a game they’ve created called Burrito Vault. If you are one of the first 50,000 people to guess the correct Chipotle order each day and unlock the Burrito Vault, you’ll score a BOGO code to use on April 4. Not only that, you’ll be entered into a sweepstake to win free burritos for a year. Players can play up to four times per day.

But that’s not all, Chipotle is offering rewards members $0 delivery on April 4 with the code DELIVER online and in the app at participating U.S. and Canada locations.

Baja Fresh

Loyalty members who buy a burrito between April 1-4 will get another for free using code BURRITO2024. If you’re not a member and want to make use of this deal, there’s still time to sign up.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

The burrito chain is offering rewards for members

Another chain that’s offering BOGO on April 4 to loyalty members. Sign up on their website to make use of this deal for the holiday.

Del Taco

If you’re a Del Taco rewards member, all you have to do is spend $10 instore or on their app to get a burrito completely free. So, stock up on that guac and chips, and the main event won’t cost you anything.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell Even Taco Bell are celebrating with burritos

Taco Bell is probably the most famous Mexican fast food chain in the US, so to celebrate National Burrito Day, you can get a free Grilled Cheese burrito with a $20 minimum order in the Taco Bell App from April 6-9.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco are celebrating the big day with different deals on April 3 and 4. On April 3, they will share codes for free burritos or a percentage off a burrito purchase on their Instagram page, but the codes have to be used that day.

On April 4, rewards members will get a BOGO on the entire menu of burritos for a burrito of the same or lesser value.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Delish Moe’s are famed for their nachos and burritos

On April 4, Moe’s has a BOGO deal on burritos and bowls. On top of this, they are running a National Burrito Day giveaway and will offer customers the chance to win free burritos for a year (52, to be exact.) Rewards members can enter the draw by “checking in” on the app, and other customers can comment and tag their friends on the chain’s Instagram or Facebook post on the day.

Qdoba

When it comes to National Burrito Day, Qdoba is not playing around. If you are a rewards member, all you have to do is buy an entrée or a drink and you’ll get your burrito completely for free.

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina This lesser-known chain serves up authentic Tex-Mex food

On April 4, customers can get five dollars off the chain’s Big Borduritto, Classic Burrito or Chimichanga. This can be redeemed instore or online using code 5OFFBURRITO

