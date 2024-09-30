Subway has free footlong subs but you’ve got to act fast

If you’ve found yourself craving a saucy Meatball Marinara or a classic Turkey Club from Subway, then you’re in luck, as the chain has announced they’re giving away free footlong subs to customers this October, but you’ll need to grab them while they last.

September has been quite the month when it comes to freebies. Not long ago, Chipotle gave away 66,000 free quesadillas through an online scavenger hunt that had people tracking down codes to win a free meal.

Article continues after ad

Krispy Kreme also rewarded guests with treats designed to keep them warm as the weather grows cooler, handing out free coffee and donuts in celebration of National Coffee Day.

Now, in a new deal from Subway, it looks like next month is getting off to a good start too, as the popular sandwich chain is giving away free footlong subs nationwide through until October 13.

Twitter: Subway Make sure to grab the free sub deal while it lasts

There’s just one catch if you want to snag a freebie from Subway this fall. To claim the deal, you must purchase any footlong sub from the menu, and then you’ll be given another completely free of charge.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is a part of their buy-one-get-one online offer, which you can redeem via the Subway website or mobile app. To claim your sandwich, simply enter the code ‘FLBOGO’ on the checkout screen. The deal is limited to one free sub per order.

If you want to claim even more freebies in October, Taco Bell is giving away some of their most popular taco varieties for only $1 all day on October 1. To grab them, all you need to do is sign up for the Taco Bell Rewards program to indulge in all the corn-filled goodness.