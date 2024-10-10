Taco Bell bring back fan-favorite Double Decker because of viral tweet

Taco Bell heard their customers loud and clear after someone called them a “coward” for getting rid of the Double Decker Taco. Now, the item has returned to their menu for a limited time.

Starting Thursday, October 10, Taco Bell will offer their Double Decker Taco. The fan-favorite was discontinued from their menu in 2019 and was last available in 2023.

The Double Decker features a crunchy taco with ground beef, shredded cheese, and lettuce. It is then wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans.

The Taco can also be upgraded to a supreme with toppings like sour cream, tomatoes, and more.

X/Twitter: nthngbrgrblog Taco Bell’s Double Decker Taco will be available for a limited time.

Though Taco Bell just welcomed the Double Decker back to its menu, they were close to bringing it back in 2022. In a poll from the Tex-Mex restaurant, they asked customers to vote on which item they wanted back. Though the Double Decker was a close second place, the Enchirito ultimately won.

However, customers remained adamant about Taco Bell bringing the Double Decker back. On August 15, 2024, a customer even tweeted at the restaurant, calling them “cowards” for getting rid of it.

“Bring back the Double Decker Taco, u cowards,” they said. Taco Bell then responded, “Send the double text, get the Crunchwrap.”

Over the years, many other customers have made their demands heard as well, often tweeting about missing the Double Decker.

“They got rid of the Double Decker Taco, what?!” a customer tweeted in 2019. “A very heartbreaking thing to find out,” another responded.

Fortunately, Taco Bell will now sell the Double Decker Taco until the end of October 2024. The fast food chain even lowered the price of its regular and supreme options. Before being discontinued, the Double Decker Taco sold for $2.99 and $3.69. Now, they will be offered for $2 and $2.69.

In addition to the Double Decker, Taco Bell brought back the giant Cheez-It in September 2024. Variations of the item include the Cheez-It Tostada and Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme.