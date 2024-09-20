Chipotle giving away 66,000 free quesadillas: Here’s how to get one

In celebration of National Quesadilla Day on September 25, Chipotle have created a digital scavenger hunt for customers to participate in, with the opportunity to win free food.

Chipotle have come up with a particularly innovative way to celebrate National Quesedilla Day this year, sending customers as guests on a scavenger hunt that will take place on their official social media channels.

Beginning on September 23, Chipotle will start to drop text-to-claim codes across their Instagram and Twitter/X accounts for 21,000 people to find. Those who are successful will win a free quesadilla with any purchase of a regular Chipotle entree.

Chipotle Keep your eyes peeled on Chipotle’s social media accounts to grab yourself a free quesadilla

Furthermore, Chipotle are also teaming up with social media influencers to participate in the scavenger hunt. Shari Dyonee, Dylan McArthur, and Anthony Hernandez will each give away their own Chipotle text-to-claim codes, which up to 20,000 consumers can redeem for a BOGO quesadilla.

On September 25, 15,000 DoorDash users and 10,000 Uber Eats patrons will also be in with a chance of winning some freebies. Those who spend a minimum of $25 and $15, respectively, on the digital apps, will receive a free quesadilla to accompany their order.

Stephanie Perdue, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Chipotle, said: “Our customizable hand-crafted quesadillas create the best pairing of real ingredients and melted cheese, which TikTok foodies and mukbangers can’t get enough of.

“We’ve teamed up with some of our most passionate creators to give fans what they’re craving – free quesadillas.”

As well as giving away free quesadillas, Chipotle have been making dreams come true in September with the return of one of their most popular items, the Smoked Brisket. There is a catch, however, as this fan-favorite is only back for a limited time, so you’ll have to grab it while it lasts.