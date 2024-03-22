These are the fast food salads that are actually good

“The best fast food salads” may sound like an oxymoron, but some of those drive-thrus serve up some awesome healthier options.

After trying pretty much all the fast-food salads out there, these are the top 12 that are actually tasty.

The best fast-food salads are ranked based on their flavor, as well as how healthy they are, because believe it or not, even salads can have pesky hidden calories.

What are the best fast food salads?

12. Dairy Queen: Crispy chicken strips salad

This salad is just okay, which is why it’s in 12th position. The crispy coating on the chicken almost gives it a crouton-esque texture and crispy bacon is always good. The salad’s downfall is the limp iceberg lettuce, watery tomatoes, and shredded cheese that clearly isn’t destined to be eaten cold in a salad.

Calorie count: 470 kcal, which is fairly low compared to some others on this list.

11. Jack In The Box: Club salad

TripAdvisor

Jack In The Box’s club salad comes with either grilled or crispy chicken but is pretty standard when it comes to fast food salads. However, there are a few things that make it better than a Dairy Queen salad. You get whole grape tomatoes, as well as some sliced cucumber to add to the actual “green” elements of the salad. Plus, this one comes with croutons.

Calorie count: 365 kcal, pretty decent.

10. Anything from Subway

Subway salads are great because of how customizable they are. You can pick your protein, cheese, any type of veggies, as well as your dressing. You know what that means? Endless salad combos. A good recommendation? The tuna salad with extra cucumber and sweet onion dressing.

Calorie count: This varies, but between 300-350 kcals.

9. Chick-Fil-A: Market salad

Recipes.net Chick-Fil-A’s market salad

This salad isn’t for everyone, but it’s on the list because it’s a bit different and has a higher fruit and veggie count which most fast-food places could only dream of. Their market salad has strawberries, blueberries, and two kinds of apples. And as if that wasn’t sweet enough, this salad is topped with a sweet and salty granola and an apple cider vinaigrette that leans on the sweet side, so if you don’t like sweet salads, maybe skip this one out.

Calorie count: 330 kcals, but the sugar count is on the high side.

8. Wendy’s: Taco salad

All the components here are good: Crispy lettuce, crunchy tortilla chips, a dollop of sour cream, and of course their iconic chili. The only problem is that trying to call this a “salad” is a little far-fetched. The tortilla chips are too chunky to eat with a fork, and aside from the minimal lettuce, there are no salad elements to it.

Calorie count: 660 kcal. What did you expect from a salad with chips in it?

7. Wendy’s: Apple pecan salad

Mashed Wendy’s apple pecan salad

This salad is great because it provides some higher-end ingredients that you wouldn’t expect from a typical fast-food salad. Also, it can be hard to make salads exciting, so the sweet additions of apples, pecans, and a sweet vinaigrette in this one make it delicious. Also, the hefty portion of chicken means you’ll be full all day.

Calorie count: 450 kcals.

6. Panera: Citrus Asian crunch salad with chicken

Although Panera is known for its salads and sandwiches, it is still technically a fast food joint. They may have a longer list of salads than McDonald’s, but the best one is definitely the citrus Asian crunch salad. The orange and teriyaki flavored chicken, along with the fragrant dressing and a nice pop of pink from the pickled onions, this salad doesn’t just taste good but also looks good on your social media.

Calorie count: 310 kcal

5. Quizno’s: Classic Italian salad

Uber Eats Quizno’s italian salad

When you’re craving something fresh, you’re better off going to Quizno’s over many other fast food spots. This salad seems to have some thought behind it, and with olives and different types of peppers, you could definitely see yourself eating this at a proper sit-down restaurant in Italy. On top of that, it’s huge so definitely filling.

Calorie count: 350 kcals

4. Taco Bell: Veggie power menu bowl

This salad is great because it has a seasoned rice and lettuce base, which adds a bit more bulk to your typical salad. You’ll also find lettuce, black beans, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, and an avocado ranch sauce in the bowl, with the option to add on a wide variety of other ingredients. Try adding chicken for more protein or onions for some extra flavor.

Calorie count: 430 kcal, as it comes.

3. Chick-Fil-A: Spicy southwest salad

Honest and Truly Chipotle’s spicy southwest salad

This salad really goes the extra mile with its toppings. There are black beans, grape tomatoes, cheddar, crispy tortilla strips, poblano, and red bell peppers, and you can’t forget about the chili lime pumpkin seeds. The only thing is that the creamy salsa dressing is a little odd, so the avocado ranch dressing may be a better choice. Still a great fast food salad, though.

Calorie count: 680 calories, but worth every one.

2. Boston Market: Chicken Caesar salad

Caesar salads are one of the world’s most iconic salads. They are fresh and crunchy, and that creamy dressing is the best. But unfortunately, it’s not on most fast food restaurants’ menus. However, Boston Market is an exception. If you’re looking for a quick Caesar salad on the go, the chain’s Chicken Caesar Salad is certainly an option.

Calorie count: 770 kcals. However, Caesar salads are typically high in calories, even if they aren’t from a fast-food place.

1. Chick-fil-A: Cobb salad

Mashed Chick-Fil-A’s cobb salad

This is hands down the best fast-food salad. Aside from the fact a Cobb salad is pretty elite due to its bulkiness and wide range of ingredients, Chick-fil-A’s Cobb hits all the targets. Your protein options are almost endless: nuggets, filet, spicy, mild, crispy, grilled, and even cauliflower. You can also find the usual suspects in a Cobb, but there’s also roasted corn, charred tomato, crispy red peppers, and Monterey Jack cheese. Top it off with their avocado lime ranch, and you’re in salad heaven.

Calorie count: 830 kcals. Still not as bad as a burger and fries.

Are fast food salads healthy?

There is no hard and fast rule here, if you are on a calorie deficit or just trying to eat more healthily, the best option at any drive-thru or fast food joint is not necessarily going to be a salad. For example, if you’re at Wendy’s, the taco salad is more unhealthy than a nice portion of chili. The best way to navigate this challenge is by checking the calories before you go somewhere so you can always know exactly what you are eating. It might also be worth it to ask for dressings on the side too.

