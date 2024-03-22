The best Starbucks iced coffee drinks might be hard to pick from their long menu, but here’s the top 10 so you don’t have to decide.

After trying all of them, here is the definitive list of the best-iced coffees at Starbucks. They’re ranked according to their flavor, as well as how customizable they are so that you can make the drink your own from the menu.

This list also doesn’t include any seasonal beverages, so these are iced coffee drinks that you can order year-round (even when it’s snowing) but maybe pair them with some hot food.

What are the best iced coffee drinks at Starbucks?

Business Insider Starbucks’ range of iced coffees

10. Iced pumpkin spiced latte

Pumpkin spice is a drink that has divided a nation. Some people go crazy for it the minute the first leaf turns brown in the Fall, and some people hate it. If you’re a hater, have you tried it iced? The cold milk makes the spicy flavors a lot milder making the drink even more delicious.

How to customize: If you’re feeling really sweet, adding a couple of pumps of white mocha syrup makes for a pretty awesome addition. Don’t forget the whipped cream.

9. Iced chai tea latte

Iced chai tea lattes are made with spiced chai syrup and don’t actually have any tea in them. They are sweet, spicy, and kind of taste like cinnamon. They’re also fairly low in calories.

How to customize: Adding one or two shots of espresso to this spicy, cinnamony drink gives it a really nice hit. This is also known as a dirty chai and is technically off the secret menu at Starbucks, but pretty much any barista will know how to make it.

8. Iced latte

You can’t talk about iced coffees without mentioning the OG. Shots of espresso teamed with iced milk make for a simple yet refreshing drink that hits the spot every time.

How to customize: The classic iced latte is great on its own or can be fully customized by adding any milk, syrup, and toppings that you want. A popular favorite? An iced latte with blonde espresso, oat milk, and vanilla syrup.

7. Iced chocolate almond milk espresso

This one is like chocolate milk for grown-ups. With non-dairy milk becoming more popular, Starbucks has started to incorporate it into its main menu, and the slightly nutty taste of the almond milk makes this drink taste kind of like Nutella.

How to customize: Add hazelnut syrup to really lean into that nutty flavor.

6. Double chocolatey chip frappuccino

This one is great if you really want a treat. Made with coffee, milk, chocolate syrup, and chocolate chips, this is like a dessert in a cup. Who doesn’t love that?

How to customize: If you want to make this drink dairy-free, you can opt for non-dairy milk and vegan whipped cream as the chocolate added in is already dairy-free.

5. Caramel coffee frappuccino

Another frappuccino here, and probably the most common one on the menu. This drink is made with coffee, milk, and caramel syrup and is topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

How to customize: If you want to customize this drink to make it a little healthier, you can opt for non-fat milk, and sugar-free caramel syrup and hold the whip/drizzle.

4. Iced brown sugar shaken espresso

The iced brown sugar shaken espresso may be a bit of a mouthful to say, but it is totally delicious. Shots of blond espresso are shaken in a cocktail shaker with brown sugar syrup to make them nice and foamy. They are then poured over oat milk and ice to make for a highly caffeinated yet smooth beverage.

How to customize: To customize this iced drink, swap out the brown sugar syrup for white mocha or any other syrup you’d like.

3. Iced caramel macchiato

Iced caramel macchiatos are a thing of beauty. You can order these hot too, but having them iced means that the caramel drizzle that gets put on the top of the drink sinks into the milk so you get mouthfuls of gooey caramel straight up your straw.

How to customize: The drink is made with vanilla syrup in the bottom too, but if you want it extra sweet, swap out that vanilla for caramel syrup.

2. Iced white mocha

Iced white mochas are another drink that traditionally comes hot, but the cold milk means that the white chocolate syrup doesn’t melt into your drink, but sits at the bottom of your drink making the flavor stronger.

How to customize: If you want the drink to be smoother though, ask for it to be shaken before it’s served.

1. Cold brew

Starbucks cold brew is the best iced coffee drink that they make because it is the strongest. And isn’t that what you want out of your coffee after all? This coffee is brewed for 18 hours in cold water, making it smooth and highly caffeinated.

How to customize: You can drink this stuff black, or you can add different kinds of milk and syrups to make your own custom drink. Get creative.

Iced coffee at Starbucks: How to save money

One of the great things about Starbucks is its lengthy menu that can be customized and added to as you please.

However, with each shot of espresso, type of syrup, and topping costing at least 50 cents each. This can get pretty expensive if you start adding lots of flavors.

There is a way to get around this though. If you sign up for Starbucks Rewards and pay for your drinks through the app/ scan the barcode every time you make a purchase, you will collect stars. Every dollar spent equals two stars, and once you collect 300 stars, you’ll become a “Starbucks gold member” which means that you’ll get any and all additions to your drink completely for free.

On top of this, those who use Starbucks rewards get a free drink of any size every time they collect 150 stars. If you want to create your own coffee concoctions, the Starbucks Rewards system is the way to go.

