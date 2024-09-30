Taco Bell giving away 100,000 tacos: here’s how to get them

National Taco Day is coming up, and to celebrate, Taco Bell are giving away tacos for $1 only, along with a bunch of other surprises. However, you’ll have to grab them while they last.

Taco Bell have a lot to celebrate this fall. In September, they won a legal battle against a fellow taco chain that allowed them to officially move National Taco Day to the first Tuesday in October, “creating the Taco Tuesday of all Taco Tuesdays.”

“For years, we’ve celebrated National Taco Day on October 4, but it’s always felt like there was a bigger opportunity to align it with something even more special—Taco Tuesday,” commented Marlo Anderson, the founder of National Day Calendar.

In celebration of this Tuesday’s National Taco Day, Taco Bell are giving away $1 tacos for a full ten hours. That’s right, if you rock up to your local store on October 1, you’ll be able to snag up to ten tacos for only $1 each.

Taco Bell Make sure to grab your free taco while they last

There is a total of 100,000 tacos up for grabs from 10 AM to 7 PM. All you have to do is sign up to become a Taco Bell rewards member. Different taco varieties from the menu will be made available throughout the day according to the following schedule:

10 AM: Crunchy Taco

11 AM: Double Stacked Taco

12 PM: Chalupa Supreme

1 PM: Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos

2 PM: Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco

3 PM: Cantina Chicken Soft Taco

4 PM: Soft Taco Supreme

5 PM: Cheesy Gordita Crunch

6 PM: Crunchy Taco Supreme

7 PM: Soft Taco

Taco Bell are giving away more prizes throughout the course of October, so look out for the following:

(October 15) Taco Tuesday Liberation Anniversary! Free Tacos Every Tuesday for a Year – To celebrate their legal win, Taco Bell are giving 500 Rewards Members an exclusive taco-based deal. Winners will receive a free Soft or Crunchy Taco reward via the app every Taco Tuesday for a whole year.

Free Tacos Every Tuesday for a Year – To celebrate their legal win, Taco Bell are giving 500 Rewards Members an exclusive taco-based deal. Winners will receive a free Soft or Crunchy Taco reward via the app every Taco Tuesday for a whole year. (October 22) Choose your $1 favorite – 50,000 lucky Rewards Members will have the opportunity to select one of eight fan-favorite items for just $1. The following options are available: Regular Nacho Fries, DLT Supreme, Chalupa, Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, Cheese Quesadilla, Burrito Supreme, Beefy Five-Layer Burrito, and the Cheesy Gordita Crunch.

– 50,000 lucky Rewards Members will have the opportunity to select one of eight fan-favorite items for just $1. The following options are available: Regular Nacho Fries, DLT Supreme, Chalupa, Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, Cheese Quesadilla, Burrito Supreme, Beefy Five-Layer Burrito, and the Cheesy Gordita Crunch. (October 29) Exclusive Merchandise – To round up the month of deals, Taco Bell are giving away 500 merch bundles, including exclusive cups and hoodies.

