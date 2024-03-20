Best fast food breakfast deals ranked: McDonald’s, Wendy’s and more

Who deserves your morning dollars? From Wendy’s to McDonald’s to Dunkin’, there are lots of breakfast options out there. Let’s look at the ones that are delicious and cost-effective.

When ranking breakfast deals, it is important to look out for several things aside from whether the deal is cheap. Is the food actually tasty? What time is it available until? Is there lots of menu options?

Here are the top ten best fast food breakfast deals available in the US so that you can decide where to go to make those AMs easier.

10. Chick-fil-A: $4 chicken biscuit

Chick-Fil-A Chick-Fil-A’s chicken biscuit

Chick-fil-A feel that chicken is an all-day thing, and at $4, you can’t deny that this is a good deal. On top of this, you can upgrade it to spicy chicken for only a quarter extra. While this is cheap, it’s tenth because not everyone wants chicken for breakfast.

Article continues after ad

9. Dunkin’: $3 medium cold brew

Dunkin’ serves fast-food that is popular with many all-day long, and their bagels are a morning favorite. However, when it comes to breakfast deals, there isn’t as much to offer as other chains.

Article continues after ad

Even on the app, all you will find is a $3 medium cold brew or Sparkd’ Energy and a donut that is $1 when you buy a coffee. By all means, continue your Dunkin’ runs if you’re a fan, but it definitely isn’t the most cost-effective.

8. Panera: Unlimited sip club

Panera Panera beverage club

Panera’s beverage club is perfect for people who drink multiple coffees per day. With this subscription of $14.99 per month or $199 for an entire year, you can have as many drinks a day as you would like.

Article continues after ad

This includes all teas, coffees, sodas and lemonades and can be redeemed at any Panera store every two hours. Although this one isn’t exclusive to breakfast, it should certainly make those mornings easier.

7. Del Taco: $1.79 iced coffee and $1.59 donut bites

Del Taco is famed for it’s extensive $2 value menu, however, only two of the things on there would be suitable for breakfast. That being said, it’s one food item and one drink which is a pretty decent meal for under $4 if you order both.

Article continues after ad

You can get a regular iced coffee and a pack of cinnamon sugar donut bites without breaking the bank. These are also available all-day.

Article continues after ad

6. Bojangles: two for $5 ham biscuits

Bojangles Country ham biscuits from Bojangles

This one is a pretty good deal that has some slight downsides. One being that Bojangles is a Southern chain, so may not be on your daily commute (check their locations here), if they are nearby, you’re in luck because you can get two of their fresh ham biscuits for $5, as well as a pimento cheese one for $2 and a Bo-Berry biscuit with fruit and icing for $1.49.

The only other downside is that this is not as traditional of a breakfast selection as you will find at other chains.

5. Hardee’s: two for $5 mix and match breakfast

Hardee’s Hardee’s breakfast biscuits

Although this one is similar to the aforementioned Bojangles deal, the Hardee’s one is slightly better because you can mix and match the biscuit fillings and the flavors are a bit more tailored to breakfast time. You can choose two from a sausage and egg biscuit, biscuit and gravy, or a country fried steak biscuit, all for $5.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

4. Burger King: $4 biscuit and medium hash browns

Burger King has a decent offers selection on it’s website and app, and what’s better, they never forget to include breakfast in these. Although their deals change regularly, you can get great value for money on a variety of breakfast foods.

There’s the breakfast biscuit sandwich along with medium hash browns for $4. There’s also $1.49 large hash browns, and a $10 small Croissan’wich meal for two. If you’re just looking for sandwiches, the two for $5 mix and match includes biscuits and Croissan’wiches.

3. Wendy’s: two for $3 breakfast biggie bundles

Wendy’s Wendy’s breakfast deal

Although Wendy’s scrapped it’s previously popular breakfast deal, they have a range of coupons available on the ‘Offers’ section of their app where you can find great deals.

Article continues after ad

You can pick and choose two items for $3, and your options include the egg and cheese biscuit, sausage biscuit, small seasoned potatoes, and small hot coffee. You’ll also be able to grab a coupon for BOGO free breakfast Baconators and $1.49 large seasoned potatoes as well.

Article continues after ad

2. Taco Bell: $6 Bell Breakfast Box

This one makes it to the second spot for it’s sheer size. Although this has gone up in price from $5, it’s still a steal. For only $6 you’ll get a breakfast sausage crunchwrap, two hashbrowns, two Cinnabon delights and a coffee/beverage. A breakfast of champions for less than $10? Amazing.

1. McDonald’s: BOGO for 50 cents breakfast sandwiches

McDonald’s US McDonald’s breakfast sandwiches

McDonald’s gets the top spot for it’s price and food quality. Although McDonald’s has admitted that they are losing customers due to rising prices, you can still find a good breakfast deal through their app. Go to the ‘Deals’ section and you’ll see that you can buy one breakfast sandwich and get another for 50 cents. Deals vary by location though, so if you live near several Golden Arches, definitely check out all the in-store deals.

Article continues after ad

There you have it, the top ten best breakfast deals from fast food chains that are ranked in order of flavor, menu diversity, and of course, value for money.

Article continues after ad

When is breakfast available until at these chains?