All 9 items on the McDonald’s dollar menu ranked

The items on the McDonald’s dollar menu is a great way to enjoy some fast food on a budget, and here’s how they compare.

Although the menu is commonly known as the ‘dollar menu’, it’s actually called the “$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu“, and nothing on it actually costs less than a dollar.

McDonald’s used to have a menu of items only costing a dollar, but in 2013, this menu was scrapped and replaced with some higher-priced items. However, anything for under three dollars at a fast food joint these days is still a bargain.

Mcdonald’s dollar menu items ranked from worst to best

9. Sausage biscuit: $1.59

Eat This Not That McDonald’s sausage biscuit

The biscuits at McDonald’s are not very good. They are dry, crumble easily and are kind of tasteless. On top of this, their sausages are definitely not as good as those from other places. If you want a cheap breakfast, just go to Denny’s.

8. Sausage burrito: $1.99

A breakfast burrito is always a great start to the day, and with this one being so low-priced, you can’t really complain. That being said, the way the sausages are molded into those tiny balls they put into burritos is kind of gross. Still, not a bad deal for the price.

7. Fries: $2.29

WIKIMEDIA: DINKUN CHEN McDonald’s fries

A classic McDonald’s item that you all know and love. There is nothing wrong with McDonald’s fries, however, at over two dollars for a small carton, there are cheaper alternatives. For example, a small fries at Wendy’s costs $1.69.

6. Sausage McGriddles: $2.39

Even though this isn’t on McDonald’s official dollar menu, it shows up on the app as a value meal item in most areas. Check your McDonald’s app to see if it’s available for you.

This item is pretty good value seeing as you get a sausage patty between two hotcakes filled with syrup. The sausage with the syrup is so wrong that it’s right, so make sure you grab this during McDonald’s breakfast hours.

5. 4-piece chicken McNuggets: $2.49

Cooking a Dream via YouTube McDonald’s McNuggets

Fast food prices are certainly on the rise, and although this is on the dollar menu, over two dollars for just four small nuggets doesn’t feel like that much of a bargain. You can get 6 nuggets from Jack In The Box for $1.75.

4. Hash brown: $1.99

Of all the fast-food items that McDonald’s is celebrated for, the hash brown is among the most deserving. Two dollars for a hash brown might feel expensive, but it’s worth it, especially when you ask for it hot, fresh, and crispy.

3. McDouble: $2.59

McDonald’s US McDonald’s McDouble

Now we’re getting into the meat of the dollar menu (excuse the pun). Any burger that is under three dollars is delicious, and a burger with two patties for under three dollars? That deserves our third spot. The only thing missing is a soda and some fries.

2. Sausage McMuffin: $1.79

McMuffins are an excellent breakfast option, and although the ham and egg McMuffin is the true star of the show, for less than two dollars, you can’t really go wrong with a sausage McMuffin.

1. McChicken sandwich: $1.99

McDonald’s A McDonald’s McChicken sandwich

While it’s certainly not the best fast-food chicken sandwich you can eat, it’s one of the most reliable menu items that McDonald’s has to offer. The McChicken has been a McDonald’s menu staple for a long time, and the price is inarguably brilliant. Plus, pickles are a free add-on.

