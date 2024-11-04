Best Veterans Day food deals 2024: In-N-Out, Applebees & Dunkin’

Plenty of restaurants have meal deals available for this year’s Veterans Day that are well worth the trip for retired vets, active-duty military and their families.

In celebration of Veterans Day on November 11, a variety of restaurants will be offering free and discounted meals.

Veterans Day is a day when Americans honor soldiers who have served the country. November 11 was the chosen date, as it was the day when the truce was signed to end World War I in 1918.

In 2022, it was estimated that 6.2% of America’s population are Veterans. With so many men and women having served their country, restaurants found a tasty way to give back to them.

From Chili’s to Applebee’s, the Golden Corral, and more, here’s a list of popular meal deals for Veterans and active-duty soldiers on Veterans Day.

Applebees

On November 11, veterans and active-duty military members may choose a free meal from a select menu. The deal will be at participating Applebees’ locations for dine-in only.

Instagram: applebees

Buffalo Wild Wings

On Veterans Day, vets and active-duty service members can get a free order of 10-piece boneless wings with fries. This deal will be available for dine-in or to-go orders placed at the counter.

Chili’s

Chili’s will be offering retired and active-duty military personnel a free meal on November 11. A military ID will be required for the in-restaurant offer.

Dunkin’

Veterans and active-duty service members will be able to redeem one free donut from Dunkin’ on November 11. The offer is only available in stores or the drive-thru.

Friendly’s

Between 11 AM and 5 PM, veterans will be able to get a free All-American Burger with cheese and a beverage from Friendly’s on Veterans Day. To redeem, you must show a military ID.

Golden Corral

On November 11, Golden Corral will host their Military Appreciation Night from 5 PM until close. The celebration includes a free “thank you” meal for service members.

Hard Rock Cafe

Veterans and active-duty service members may redeem a free Legendary Burger on November 12. Friends and family of military personnel may also enjoy 15% off their meals, which is always available when dining at Hard Rock Cafe.

Hooters

On Veterans Day, retired and active-duty military members may be able to redeem a complimentary meal from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with the purchase of a beverage. The meal deal is valid for those with a military ID.

Instagram: hooters

IHOP

IHOP will be giving away a free Red, White, and Blueberry Pancake Combo to veterans and active-duty service members on November 12. The deal will be available for dine-in only from 7 AM to 7 PM.

In-N-Out

With proof of ID, veterans and active-duty military members may receive a free meal from In-N-Out on Veterans Day. The meal includes any burger, fries, and a beverage.

Olive Garden

On November 11, Olive Garden will be giving away a complimentary entree from a designated menu for veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse will be offering retired veterans and active-duty service members a free beverage and Bloomin’ Onion with the purchase of an adult entree on Veterans Day.

Instagram: outback

Red Lobster

Veterans and active-duty military members who show proof of ID may redeem a free Veteran’s Shrimp & Chip meal on November 12 from Red Lobster. The meal includes six of Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, French Fries and Coleslaw.

Red Robin

On Veterans Day, retired and active-duty military members will be able to enjoy a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger and Bottomless Side from Red Robin.

Starbucks

On November 11, Starbucks will be giving away a free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee to veterans, active-duty military members and their spouses.

Instagram: starbucks

Texas Roadhouse

Veterans and active-duty military members will be able to redeem a complimentary meal or meal voucher for a later time from Texas Roadhouse in celebration of Veterans Day. The offer is available for dine-in only and there will be a designated menu to choose from.

Longhorn Steakhouse

On November 10 and 11, veterans and active-duty service personnel may redeem 10% off their meals and be able to select a free appetizer or dessert. This offer is available for both in-restaurant and to-go orders.

Raising Cane’s

Retired and active-duty military members and their spouses will receive 10% off their entire purchase from Raising Cane’s on November 11. The offer is available with a valid ID and the mention of their Hero Discount Program.

Sonic

On Veterans Day, Sonic will be giving away half-priced shakes in any size and flavor to all retired and active-duty soldiers.

On Veterans Day, Sonic will be giving away half-priced shakes in any size and flavor to all retired and active-duty soldiers.