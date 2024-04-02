15 best low-calorie fast food items: Wendy’s, McDonald’s and more

The best low-calorie fast food items don’t have to be boring salads. Here’s what you can enjoy whilst still keeping the calorie count low.

This guide will help you pick the best low-calorie options at your favorite fast food places so that you can still enjoy eating out, even when you’re on a diet. There may be a few salads on this list if they are actually tasty, but there’ll be no boring mixed greens salads here. However, remember that a salad isn’t necessarily going to be the healthiest item on the menu.

If you are ever in doubt, most display menus will feature the nutritional info for each item, and if the menu doesn’t, their website probably will.

What are the best low-calorie fast food items?

15. Taco Bell: Power Menu Bowl – Veggie

Amee’s savory dish Taco Bell Power Veggie Bowl

This meal is so filling and has so many tasty components that you’ll forget it’s even low-calorie. Often, going for the veggie option at fast-food places will make your meal instantly lower in calories, and this meal only has 510 kcals and over 20 grams of protein.

14. Chipotle: The Wholesome Bowl

Chipotle Chipotle’s low-calorie option

The only reason Chipotle is ranking higher here is because this bowl is slightly healthier with 460 kcals and Chipotle’s food is a lot tastier if you are looking for proper Tex-Mex flavors. This bowl does have 29 grams of fat but that mainly comes from healthy fat in the guac. This bowl is loaded with greens, salsa, and fajita veg too, so you’ll definitely get all of your five-a-day.

13. Pizza Hut: Veggie lover’s pizza with thin ‘n crispy crust

YouTube Even Pizza Hut has a low-calorie option.

If you’re looking for healthy food, you are probably best to steer well away from a pizza joint. However, if you are really craving some pie, this pizza is loaded with healthy veg, as well as the good stuff you crave on pizza (cheese). If you have just three slices of this pie, you’ll only be consuming 360 kcals, which is so good it feels like cheating.

12. Dunkin’: Veggie egg white sandwich

Mashed Dunkin’s morning options

This one is great because you can grab it while you’re doing the morning coffee run and don’t have to feel guilty about a fast-food breakfast. Even though you’ll have to avoid the donuts, this sandwich is tasty, fresh, and goes really well with hot sauce. It’s also only 290 kcals which is great for a sandwich on the go.

11. Sonic: Grilled chicken sandwich

Johnny Robbins Grilled chicken makes this sandwich healthy

Now, we’re getting into the meat. “America’s Drive-in” has a menu loaded with burgers, fries, hot dogs, and ice cream, so it can be hard to find something healthy. However, their grilled chicken sandwich has got you covered. Consisting of a brioche bun, grilled chicken, lettuce, and mayo, this sandwich is a decent lunch for only 470 kcals.

10. Wendy’s: Apple pecan chicken salad

Wendy’s apple pecan chicken salad

Yes, it is a salad, but it’s really good. Loaded with apple slices, caramelized pecans, chicken, and a sweet dressing, this salad is packed full of ingredients to keep you fuller for longer. It’s also a pretty sophisticated meal that doesn’t even really feel like you’re eating fast food. It also only has 460 kcals for the whole thing.

9. Subway: Tuna melt

Subway Subway is always a good low-calorie option

Subway, Quizno’s, Jersey Mikes, or any other sandwich restaurant is definitely a good choice for a healthy meal as the dishes are always customizable and you can get a lot of veggies in there to keep you full. The tuna melt from Subway comes with melted cheese, tuna mayonnaise, and whatever salad you want. Be sure to order it on wheat bread to keep the calories low and go for a six-inch rather than a foot long.

8. Jack in the Box: Chicken fajita pita

Jack in the Box Jack in the Box chicken pita

Only five items on the Jack in the Box menu fall into their “Better For You” category, but this wholegrain pita filled with lettuce, cheese, chargrilled chicken, and fajita vegetables is a great choice. It also comes with a side of fire-roasted salsa for dipping. The whole meal comes in at just 330 kcals.

7. Dairy Queen: Hamburger kids’ meal

DQ kids’ burger

Okay, it may only be a kids’ size hamburger and a drink, but this smaller portion will satisfy your cravings for fast food, without causing you to go overboard with hundreds of calories. This meal has 350 kcals and comes with a banana on the side. Fun, right?

6. Burger King: Hamburger

Atlas Recipes Burger King hamburgers are surprisingly low-cal

If you’re more of a Burger King fan though, their hamburgers by themselves have 290 kcals and no trans fats, which is pretty decent for a fast food burger. You will have to skip out on the fries though. Also, a plain hamburger from McDonald’s has virtually the same amount of calories.

5. Chick-fil-A: Sandwich

Chick-Fil-A Chick-fil-A’s chicken sandwich

Every sandwich at Chick-fil-A is under 500 kcals, as long as you don’t go for any of their deluxe options. Where you might accidentally go overboard on calories though, is sauce. If you want to keep it low-calorie, go for buffalo sauce at only 25kcals, all the other sauces are at least twice that.

4. Wendy’s: Crispy chicken BLT

The Impulsive Buy Wendy’s crispy chicken BLT

If you want a low-calorie fast food option, this is a pretty good choice that is surprisingly healthy. With fried chicken, cheese, bacon, mayo, bread, and a few veggies to boot, you might not think this is healthy; but it only has 420 kcals.

3. McDonald’s egg McMuffin

McDonald’s McDonald’s egg McMuffin

Everyone knows that a hearty breakfast is the key to a balanced lifestyle, and this McMuffin has everything you need, carbs, protein, and fiber. Although it wouldn’t be great to have one every day, this breakfast item actually only has 310 kcals.

2. Five Guys: Lettuce wrap burger

Medium Five Guys lettuce-wrapped burger

Although this is not advertised on their menu, the famous burger chain will replace your buns with two pieces of crunch iceberg lettuce so that your burger is reduced to virtually zero calories. You still get all the tastiness of a cheeseburger without the guilt.

1. Jack in the Box: Crunchy tacos

The Bearded Hiker Jack in the Box Taco

Tacos are always a good idea, but you might not think you can have them when you’re on a diet. However, these only have 390 kcals and have 13g of protein. Also, they are loaded with beef chili, tomato, lettuce, and cheese and they only cost 99 cents for two.

