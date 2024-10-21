Viewers baffled as Chipotle customer eats entire burrito bowl in six bites

A woman on TikTok has shocked her viewers after eating a full Chipotle meal in just six bites.

Known as ‘500lbgiantess’ to her 41K followers, the TikToker doesn’t shy away from a competitive food challenge. She’s gone viral on several occasions for mukbangs where she eats a copious amount of food at once.

Most recently, the foodie challenged herself to eat her Chipotle bowl in under 10 bites. “Can I eat my Chipotle bowl in under 10 bites at 500lbs?” she asked her followers in a viral video.

Article continues after ad

As she sat at the kitchen table with her takeout and a tray of Cheetos, ‘500lbgiantess’ began to eat one bite at a time.

Effortlessly, she finished her Chipotle in just seven bites, a feat that many viewers couldn’t believe with their own eyes. However, the TikToker wanted her fans to be fully convinced of her achieving her goal, so she shared a second video where she finished her meal in six bites.

Article continues after ad

This time, though, she posted an unedited version of her recording. “No cuts for those who doubt the Giantess,” she said.

Article continues after ad

She also opted for Doritos instead. As she chewed her oversized bites of Chipotle, the TikToker used chips to wipe the sour cream from her face. “Mhmm…” she hummed. Adding, “Let’s get it.”

“It might not be pretty, but mhm, it’s just good. You get all the flavor. I’m not letting nothing fall out,” she said as she downed her fifth spoonful.

While taking her sixth and final bite, the TikToker expressed that she wanted to enjoy what was left of her six-minute meal. “Let’s take our time… we are not in no rush,” she said.

Article continues after ad

Viewers of her viral mukbang were baffled by how easy it was for her to eat her Chipotle so quickly. “That’s actually insane!” exclaimed one.

“My Chipotle lasts me about two meals, wth,” wrote another.

Article continues after ad

“Wiping your mouth with a Dorito is a whole new level,” added a third.

One viewer, though, pointed out the TikToker’s clip for being “feeder content.” The viral phenomenon is when people eat large portions of food on camera for others’ pleasure. Well-known creators of feeder content are JellyBeanSweets and Nikocado Avocado.