xQc reveals the one thing he can’t stand about MrBeast’s Feastables bars

Streaming star xQc gave an in-depth critique of MrBeast’s Feastables chocolate bars, revealing the one thing he can’t stand about the YouTuber’s sweet treats.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson first launched Feastables in January 2022. In the two years since then, the brand has become a major success, flying off the shelves at retailers like Target and Walmart.

However, Feastables is now facing backlash as both MrBeast and his buddies, Logan Paul and KSI, come under fire after including their products in Lunchly, a collaborative lunch kit created by the influencers to specifically compete against Lunchables.

With all the hullabaloo about Lunchly’s supposedly ‘better-for-you’ ingredients and outrage over “sell-out” YouTubers, streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel got in on the drama by reviewing Feastables for himself.

Feastables

On October 22, xQc sat down with his fans to try Feastables — and he had a surprising take on the chocolate bars’ flavor.

Ultimately, he compared it to Cadbury chocolate bars, saying it sits just below them in his personal tier list at a 7 out of 10, calling it “really decent.”

Despite this relatively high rating, he had beef with the layout of the Feastables bars, which feature a variety of shapes — including large and small rectangles — rather than a single, predictable pattern like Hershey’s bars.

“I don’t like that there’s two versions of the chocolate bars,” he said. “I don’t like it. Like, two sizes? This is bad. …I’m in the dark, I’m reaching out in my backpack. I want to know how I’m gonna get my next piece of chocolate. I wanna be able to break it off almost blindfolded.”

“It’s a small detail, but it matters to me. I don’t like it. It is what it is, especially as a candy smuggler in school.”

At the time of writing, MrBeast has not responded to xQc’s review — but he has defended Lunchly from critics, such as the two dieticians who spoke with Dexerto about the lunch kit’s nutritional content.