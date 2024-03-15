Fast food dupes you can find at Walmart: Chick-Fil-A, McDonald’s, and more

Are you craving some fast food on a budget? Here’s some dupes for McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Chick-Fil-A and more that you can find at Walmart to whip up any time.

Fast food is quick and convenient, but if you’re on a budget, it can get expensive with recent price surges.

But, there is a way around this if you look out for replicas of your favorite foods from your favorite chain restaurants when you’re in your local Walmart.

There are some fast food dupes that you can find at Walmart and easily make yourself at home so that you feel like you’re eating the real thing.

Article continues after ad

What dupes are up for grabs?

KFC Famous Bowl – Chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy

This item comes from the Walmart Great Value range and contains the same components as KFC’s Famous Bowl. At just $3.12 per portion, this bowl will save you a lot of money and still make you feel like you’ve had your finger lickin’ kick.

Article continues after ad

Walmart

Chick-Fil-A sauce – chicken dipping sauce

Also from the Great Value range, this sauce has TikTok users claiming that it’s an exact dupe for the famous Chick-Fil-A sauce. Although ingredients between the two sauces differ slightly, they reportedly taste exactly the same.

Walmart

Burger King chicken fries – homestyle chicken fries

Article continues after ad

You can probably already guess what these are a dupe for by looking at the packaging. Burger King’s chicken fries take chicken nuggets and put them in fry-form, what’s not to love? If you want to make these at home, you can just buy a bag of Walmart’s homestyle chicken fries and cook them any time you want.

Walmart

McDonald’s Big Mac sauce – Great Value secret sauce

For a long time, people have theorized what’s in the Big Mac sauce from McDonald’s – and although a lot of people assume it’s just thousand island dressing, Walmart has a sauce that’s much more similar. Their secret sauce is allegedly exactly the same as the famous Big Mac sauce.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Walmart

Taco Bell Mexican pizza – stacked beef burrito

Walmart’s frozen section strikes again. Taco Bell often rotates the items on their menu, which means that sometimes your favorite item will disappear without warning. However, if you were a fan of the Mexican pizza from Taco Bell, Walmart has you covered with this very similar dupe.

Walmart

These are just a few of the dupes that are available at Walmart, so keep a look out in the aisles of your local supermarket to find some hidden gems.