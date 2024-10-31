McDonald’s customers want fan-favorite item to become permanent after limited-time return

McDonald’s just brought back a fan-favorite menu item, but customers have questioned why it’s not a permanent return.

If you’re a McDonald’s fan, you’ve likely seen several social media pages announcing the return of their Spicy McNuggets.

Fortunately, for locations that got rid of the fan-favorite menu item, they are making a highly-anticipated comeback.

For a limited time, participating McDonald’s are bringing back the Spicy McNuggets. The item will be available as a 6-piece, 10-piece, 20-piece, and 40-piece.

“McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets are back for a limited time with a spicy breading that adds a real kick to the fan favorite. Breaded in a crispy coating, flavorfully spiced with a blend of aged cayenne and chili pepper, they’re sure to get your attention,” McDonald’s stated on their website.

The Spicy McNuggets were introduced to the chain in 2020 and have come and gone off their menu since becoming an addition.

However, since this most recent return, customers have questioned why one of their favorite menu items hasn’t been made permanent.

“Why aren’t they a permanent item is the question I have!” exclaimed a Spicy McNugget fan on Instagram.

“Why a limited time? Just leave it on the menu, smh,” added another.

“Cannot understand the limited market baloney. Just release it nationwide, they know it’s going to be a huge success. It doesn’t make any sense,” quipped a third.

Despite not knowing how long participating McDonald’s will have the Spicy McNuggets back on their menu, many customers alluded that they’ll be the first in line to order one of their favorites.

“I’ve never been so happy in my life!” said a customer. “Yes! They’re the best nuggets,” added another.

With the return of the Spicy McNuggets, customers also wondered when McDonald’s would bring back the Snack Wrap. Fortunately, a McDonald’s representative confirmed that they are hoping to bring back the Snack Wrap by the end of 2025.