Taco Bell is bringing back classic 1960s-2000s hits

Taco Bell is set to launch a lineup of nostalgic, fan-favorite menu items from the 1960s to the 2000s, all at retro prices.

Starting October 31, fans across the U.S. can relive Taco Bell‘s first 50 years with the new Decades Menu, featuring items from the 1960s to the 2000s, all priced under $3.

The items – including a beloved “’90s legend,” a long-awaited return, one of the fast food chain’s “most hacked” dishes, and other “O.G.” options – will be available in stores nationwide on Halloween.

Article continues after ad

“To celebrate a rich menu history full of beloved fan-favorites, Taco Bell is reviving five of the

most demanded nostalgic menu items from its first five decades,” the chain said. These items include:

‘60s – Tostada : An original menu item from Taco Bell’s first location in 1962, featuring a crispy corn tostada shell layered with refried beans, tangy red sauce, lettuce, and cheese for $2.19.

: An original menu item from Taco Bell’s first location in 1962, featuring a crispy corn tostada shell layered with refried beans, tangy red sauce, lettuce, and cheese for $2.19. ‘70s – Green Sauce Burrito : A popular, “most-hacked” burrito filled with refried beans, onions, cheddar cheese, and a zesty green sauce made with chili, tomatillos, and jalapeños, priced at $2.49.

: A popular, “most-hacked” burrito filled with refried beans, onions, cheddar cheese, and a zesty green sauce made with chili, tomatillos, and jalapeños, priced at $2.49. ‘80s – Meximelt : A highly requested item made with pico de gallo, a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheeses, and seasoned beef in a tortilla, available for $2.99.

: A highly requested item made with pico de gallo, a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, and Monterey Jack cheeses, and seasoned beef in a tortilla, available for $2.99. ‘90s – Gordita Supreme : The Beef Gordita Supreme returns for $2.99, featuring warm flatbread filled with seasoned beef, reduced-fat sour cream, lettuce, three cheeses, and diced tomatoes.

: The Beef Gordita Supreme returns for $2.99, featuring warm flatbread filled with seasoned beef, reduced-fat sour cream, lettuce, three cheeses, and diced tomatoes. ‘00s – Caramel Apple Empanada: This fan-favorite debuted in Y2K, with a crispy exterior filled with apple pieces and creamy caramel. It will be available starting November 21 for $2.99 for a limited time.

A new $7 “Luxe Cravings Box” will also include the popular Beef Gordita Supreme, along with a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Double Stacked Taco, chips with nacho cheese sauce, and a medium drink.

Article continues after ad

As part of the promotion, Taco Bell will also release special throwback merchandise on October 29, featuring “limited-edition decades hoodies and limited-edition stainless-steel decades cups with unique designs from the ’60s-’00s.”

Article continues after ad

Additionally, customers can upgrade their medium cup purchases to a “limited-edition decades cup,” available only while supplies last.

Taco Bell is the latest fast food chain to embrace nostalgic releases. In August, McDonald’s introduced a Collector’s Meal featuring collectible cups that celebrate its most iconic eras.