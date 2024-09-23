How to order viral Strawberry Banana Milkshake from Chick-fil-A

If you’ve tried the limited-edition Banana Pudding Milkshake from Chick-fil-A, you’ll already have fallen in love with this tantalizingly sweet, creamy dessert. Now, there’s a hack that makes this treat even more irresistible, and all it takes is a few alterations.

Chick-fil-A has really been treating customers this year with the release of their Banana Pudding Milkshake. Inspired by their most famous dessert, the Banana Pudding, the shake contains real banana pieces, vanilla ice cream, vanilla wafer cookie crumbles, and a glacier cherry located on top.

Article continues after ad

It first underwent a test phase in early 2024, and quickly became a fav-favorite, selling out before the test phase was over.

Now, there are several hacks floating around online that allow you to customize this popular beverage, making it even more delectable.

How to order your Chick-fil-A Strawberry Banana Milkshake

If you want to add a new fruity twist to your Banana Pudding Milkshake, the beverage can easily be turned into a strawberry-flavored shake with the addition of one single ingredient.

Article continues after ad

Simply follow the instructions below to order:

Article continues after ad

Order a Banana Pudding Milkshake from Chick-fil-A (Bear in mind that this hack won’t work if you’re purchasing via the app, so make sure to order either at the drive-thru or in-store.) Ask for a drizzle of Chick-fil-A’s ‘Strawberries and Syrup’ loaded inside. Grab your straw and mix the syrup in with the shake, combining all the flavors together.

That’s it! You’ve got yourself a Strawberry Banana Pudding Milkshake.

After an Instagram post showcasing the new strawberry menu hack went viral, people were eager to try it out, writing: “I order strawberry flavor wherever I go so I’m here for it.”

“The culture doesn’t know how bad I need this,” another one wrote.

One was desperate to see the limited Banana Pudding Milkshake stay as a permanent fixture on menus, commenting “They need to keep” the shake, followed by a series of fire emojis.

Article continues after ad

Some commenters weren’t sold, however, writing that the hack might be too sweet: “(I’d find this) unbearable personally, but if you have a sweet tooth it sounds good.”

This isn’t the first time a Chick-fil-A milkshake hack has gone viral in September. Another showed how you can transform your Banana Pudding Milkshake into a chocolatey inspired treat, delighting viewers everywhere.