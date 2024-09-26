McDonalds introduce new chicken strips and fans think iconic menu item could be returning

McDonald’s is generating buzz among customers after adding chicken strips to menus at US test locations, leading people to speculate when the beloved Snack Wrap will make its return.

The McDonald’s Snack Wrap has a long history. Several years ago in 2016, the chain made the unpopular decision to scrap the item from menus, owing to the lengthy prep time it took to construct the product.

Since its removal, there have been countless petitions demanding its return, one of which has over 18,000 signatures.

Article continues after ad

Now, it looks like McDonald’s are finally taking note, as they’ve just started trialling chicken strips in US test locations. Those of you familiar with the ingredients required to make the cherished Snack Wrap will know that breaded chicken strips are one of the key components.

Flickr People are desperate to see the Snack Wrap finally make its return

This has led to speculation that it won’t be long until the Snack Wraps once again grace menus.

Article continues after ad

This speculation was confirmed in a press release back in 2023, when Joe Erlinger, the president of McDonald’s USA, noted that they plan to expand the reach of the McCrispy (the new title given to the Snack Wrap) in “nearly all markets around the world by the end of 2025 and to expand McCrispy into wraps and tenders.”

Article continues after ad

After a post was shared on Instagram showcasing the chicken strips, it’s safe to say that people’s excitement surrounding the Snack Wrap was reignited.

“I miss the Crispy Ranch Snack wrap, it was the best!!” one exclaimed.

Another said they were looking forward to finally having the Snack Wrap back on menus, writing: “I hope there’s a Spicy Chicken Snack Wrap,” to look forward to.

Several were just grateful at the prospect of having chicken strips rolled out nationwide, commenting: Bring these back and I’ll give McDonald’s all my money.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I loved the chicken selects! They were the best! I hope these are as good as they were before,” another wrote.

Though US customers may have to wait a little while longer to see Snack Wraps back on the menu, several other countries never parted with this popular lunch item. The UK and Canada both have the Snack Wrap as a fixture on menus, with one woman even hopping on a flight to get her hands on one.