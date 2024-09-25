Jack in the Box reveals Red Bull-themed “Gaming Box”

Jack in the Box have released a new box meal, and unlike their usual offerings, it’s designed specifically for customers taking part in long-haul gaming sessions.

The fast food chain have introduced a slew of new menu items this fall, first of all with their Mummy Wrapped Taco, which featured a monster-sized crispy taco, topped with melty American cheese, shredded lettuce & taco sauce, wrapped in a nacho cheesy bacon-stuffed warm flour tortilla.

Then, they revealed they were testing a brand new combo that had fans divided, crispy chicken strips with ramen noodles. These are currently being trialled in San Diego, CA, where several Jack in the Box restaurants will be testing its popularity among consumers.

Now, Jack in the Box have brought out a brand new offering that provides the perfect sustenance for extended gaming sessions.

The meal box includes two full-sized tacos, 13 Tiny Tacos, a portion of medium French fries, as well as medium-seasoned curly fries. In addition, it also comes with two dipping sauces: creamy avocado and buttermilk ranch.

To provide some much-needed fuel, you’ll also receive a can of Red Bull to keep you alert.

Priced at $10.01, the new box meal is available at participating Jack in the Box locations nationwide across the US for a limited time.

Jack in the Box aren’t the only ones dropping new treats for players. Back in August, Nippon Ham, a Japanese brand that specialize in protein-based foods, released a caffeinated ramen pouch designed for professional gamers who want to keep their energy levels up while on the go.