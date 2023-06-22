Does Final Fantasy 16 demo progress carry over?

Square Enix gave players the opportunity to get hands-on with Final Fantasy 16 ahead of its official release date with a lengthy demo. Users have the chance to make considerable progress in the demo, but does that save data make its way over to the full game?

Demos are somewhat of a lost art in modern gaming, but there are exceptions from time to time. A recent example has been Final Fantasy 16. Even though the hype and anticipation were already sky-high for the JRPG, Square Enix went ahead and released a demo for the game anyway.

It turned out to be a great success with players lauding the experience. If you play the demo to its full capacity, there is a couple of hours or more of content to enjoy. This does pose the question of whether or not your gameplay will carry over into your full purchase of Final Fantasy 16.

Square Enix

Will Final Fantasy 16 demo progress carry over to the full game?

Yes, if you make any discernible progress in the Final Fantasy 16 demo it will save and carry over into the fully-fledged release of the game.

Even if you only played it for 15 minutes, your saved data will be recognized if you own the full game. When booting up the title, you will receive a prompt telling you that your saved data is in full effect.

Very simply. this means you can just carry on from where you left off. Obviously, if you finished the demo in its entirety, you can save yourself some time. On the other hand, if you want to get the complete Final Fantasy 16 treatment, you can always just start a fresh save file and go from there!

