Asmongold praises “positive” FFXIV community over WoW after award nod

Asmongold praised the FFXIV Online community after they won the Best Games Community award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021, claiming it’s “pretty damn good.”

The FFXIV Online community beat the likes of other communities from Destiny 2, No Man’s Sky: Origins, and Monster Hunter Rise to win the Best Games Community award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021.

Asmongold, who has been involved in the community for a while now, explained why he feels like it’s well-deserved. At first, he described it as a cult. However, it becomes clear that he meant it in a positive way.

The Best Game Community award goes to the residents of Eorzea in Final Fantasy XIV! A huge congrats to the team at @FF_XIV_EN and everyone in the community who makes @SquareEnix online adventure what it is. pic.twitter.com/xF8y1W0Zhp — Golden Joysticks (@GoldenJoysticks) November 26, 2021

“Do I feel it’s deserved that Final Fantasy XIV Online won community of the year? I mean, yeah, it’s a f**king cult,” said Asmon. “The people that play Final Fantasy, some of them act like they’re in a cult. 100%.”

“You know it. I know it. Everybody knows it. And If something is good enough to be a cult, that means it’s probably a pretty damn good community.”

He also claimed it’s “better” than World of Warcraft’s community. “I don’t know everybody in the community. This is just my experience. But I’ve had a lot more positive interactions with the Final Fantasy community.”

A good example of a positive interaction is the time players left him speechless after welcoming him into the expansion. Another example is the moving tribute they paid to his mother after she passed away.

It’s not the first time he has praised the FFXIV community. In the past, he described it as “supportive” compared to the “trash” World of Warcraft community.

So, it’s no surprise that he praised it again after winning the Best Games Community award, even if he thinks it’s a little cult-like.