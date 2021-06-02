 FIFA 21 Ultimate TOTS countdown: start time, FUT leaks, predictions - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Ultimate TOTS countdown: start time, FUT leaks, predictions

Published: 2/Jun/2021 6:00 Updated: 2/Jun/2021 7:57

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 Ultimate Team of the Season lineup predictions leaks revealed.
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTS FIFA Ultimate Team

Team of the Season is winding down, and that means just one thing ⁠— the promo’s crown jewel, the “Ultimate” lineup, is just around the corner. Here’s everything we know so far, from early FUT leaks, to predictions, when the last squad will drop, and more.

FIFA 21’s illustrious Team of the Season promo is nearly over.

We’ve already seen mouthwatering squads for the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Serie A, and more, but EA SPORTS have saved the best ‘til last.

Up next is the super-charged “Ultimate” lineup ⁠— the pièce de résistance of Team of the Season every year. In one final farewell to the blue-soaked FUT promo, EA SPORTS crams all the best cards from the past few weeks into one amazing team, and re-releases them as the crown jewel of the end-of-year FIFA event.

Expect to see the biggest stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, cover star Kylian Mbappe, and more. Here’s everything we know so far.

EA SPORTS
EA SPORTS aren’t going to leave FIFA 21 cover star Mbappe out of their “Ultimate” lineup.

When will the Ultimate TOTS be released?

Dexerto expects the seventh and final major Team of the Season lineup will be released on Friday, June 4, with FUT fans getting their first look at the squads around 6pm BST. The TOTS re-release will be added to packs soon after.

The last Team of the Season cards will be in packs for a week.

Make sure you keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to be the first to see all the star Team of the Season players.

Messi FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
The Ultimate Team of the Season lineup boasts the undisputed best FUT cards every year.

Early Ultimate TOTS leaks

So far, Twitter and Reddit have been quiet in terms of Team of the Season leaks for the last squad. Popular insiders like @KingLangpard and our own dataminer @FutWatch have tipped lineups early all promo long, however; we’ll update this article as soon as the first cards are revealed.

EA SPORTS also has yet to update the FUT loading screen.

Ronaldo fifa 21
EA SPORTS
Expect to see Ultimate TOTS leaks start appearing online in the next 48 hours.

Our Ultimate TOTS predictions

We’re expecting a 15-man squad, like all TOTS lineups so far.

Knowing EA SPORTS, most of the players will be picked because of their high ratings and relative Ultimate Team popularity. This is the “Ultimate” team, after all; it’s chock full of the stars FIFA 21 players love and want to get their hands on.

The final lineup should be a little less forward-heavy, but we just couldn’t leave any of the attacking stars out of our tips.

Goalkeepers

  • Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid
  • Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich

Defenders

  • Joao Cancelo – Manchester City
  • Raphael Varane – Real Madrid
  • Marquinhos – Paris Saint-Germain
  • Ruben Dias – Manchester City
  • Theo Hernandez – Milan

Midfielders

  • Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich
  • Neymar Jr Paris Saint-Germain
  • Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund
  • Bruno Fernandes Manchester United
  • Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City
  • Mohamed Salah Liverpool

Attackers

  • Romelu Lukaku Inter
  • Karim Benzema Real Madrid
  • Lionel Messi FC Barcelona
  • Harry Kane Tottenham
  • Erling Haaland Dortmund
  • Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain
  • Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich
  • Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus
EA SPORTS
Kevin de Bryune may just be the best midfielder in the world; will he be in the “Ultimate” lineup?

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s biggest and best Team of the Season lineup, the “Ultimate” squad. Expect to see FUT flash packs, challenges, and re-run SBCs to close out the 2021 promo.

We’ll update this article when the team drops. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.

