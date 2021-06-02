FIFA 21 Ultimate TOTS countdown: start time, FUT leaks, predictions - Dexerto

Team of the Season is winding down, and that means just one thing ⁠— the promo’s crown jewel, the “Ultimate” lineup, is just around the corner. Here’s everything we know so far, from early FUT leaks, to predictions, when the last squad will drop, and more.

FIFA 21’s illustrious Team of the Season promo is nearly over.

We’ve already seen mouthwatering squads for the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Serie A, and more, but EA SPORTS have saved the best ‘til last.

Up next is the super-charged “Ultimate” lineup ⁠— the pièce de résistance of Team of the Season every year. In one final farewell to the blue-soaked FUT promo, EA SPORTS crams all the best cards from the past few weeks into one amazing team, and re-releases them as the crown jewel of the end-of-year FIFA event.

Expect to see the biggest stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, cover star Kylian Mbappe, and more. Here’s everything we know so far.

When will the Ultimate TOTS be released?

Dexerto expects the seventh and final major Team of the Season lineup will be released on Friday, June 4, with FUT fans getting their first look at the squads around 6pm BST. The TOTS re-release will be added to packs soon after.

The last Team of the Season cards will be in packs for a week.

Early Ultimate TOTS leaks

So far, Twitter and Reddit have been quiet in terms of Team of the Season leaks for the last squad. Popular insiders like @KingLangpard and our own dataminer @FutWatch have tipped lineups early all promo long, however; we’ll update this article as soon as the first cards are revealed.

EA SPORTS also has yet to update the FUT loading screen.

Our Ultimate TOTS predictions

We’re expecting a 15-man squad, like all TOTS lineups so far.

Knowing EA SPORTS, most of the players will be picked because of their high ratings and relative Ultimate Team popularity. This is the “Ultimate” team, after all; it’s chock full of the stars FIFA 21 players love and want to get their hands on.

The final lineup should be a little less forward-heavy, but we just couldn’t leave any of the attacking stars out of our tips.

Goalkeepers

Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich

Defenders

Joao Cancelo – Manchester City

Raphael Varane – Real Madrid

Marquinhos – Paris Saint-Germain

Ruben Dias – Manchester City

Theo Hernandez – Milan

Midfielders

Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich Neymar Jr – Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United

Manchester United Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Manchester City Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

Attackers

Romelu Lukaku – Inter

Inter Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

Real Madrid Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona Harry Kane – Tottenham

Tottenham Erling Haaland – Dortmund

Dortmund Kylian Mbappe – Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s biggest and best Team of the Season lineup, the “Ultimate” squad. Expect to see FUT flash packs, challenges, and re-run SBCs to close out the 2021 promo.

