FIFA 21 Ligue 1 TOTS cards leaked featuring Neymar & Mbappe - Dexerto

A FIFA 21 leak has potentially revealed a number of Ligue 1 Team of the Season cards ahead of the promo on May 28.

With the Premier League, Bundesliga, and Serie A TOTS promos all released and revealed, FIFA 21 players have their eyes set on Ligue 1’s event which is set to kick off on May 28.

When it comes to top-class players, Ligue 1 is hardly lacking in talent, with the likes of Mbappe, Neymar, Ben Yedder, and Di Maria all impressing this season.

The question is, which of the league’s top-class names make it into this year’s TOTS promo. Well, thanks to a FIFA 21 leaker, it doesn’t look like players will have to wait until Friday to find out.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 Ligue 1 TOTS cards leaked ahead of promo

Waiting to find out which players have been selected for a specific promo can feel like a lifetime, especially when it’s TOTS. Luckily, there are dedicated members of the FIFA community that dig for leaks and look for information ahead of time.

Well, this Friday’s Ligue 1 TOTS event is no different with FIFA 21 leaker KingLangpard revealing a potential seven of the fifteen players arriving on Friday.

While Neymar’s rather low 94 overall rating will be a surprise to some players, the rest of the list is filled with the names everyone expected to see. With the likes of Ben Yedder, Di Maria, Depay, Bamba, and of course, Laborde all making an appearance.

Advertisement

Neymar – CAM – 94

Mbappe (Worse than POTY)

Ben Yedder

Di Maria

Depay

Bamba

Laborde Also, a UCL Showdown SBC consisting of Werner & Walker (READ THE TWEET BELOW!!!!) https://t.co/4Bx8GHnhsD — Langpard (@KingLangpard) May 26, 2021

If Neymar’s TOTS card is indeed rated at 94, that would only mean a plus two overall upgrades for PSG’s star player. This will no doubt cause some debate within the FIFA community over whether he deserves to be higher, or if the small boost matches his performance this season.

On top of this, Langpard also announced that a UCL Showdown SBC between Werner and Walker is on its way. Both players have been in great form in the Champions League so it’s no surprise to see them receiving some attention in-game.

Read More: Fastest players in FIFA 21 for every position

Keep in mind, all of these leaked players should be taken with a pinch of salt and could turn out to be incorrect. However, looking at the list, it’s hard to imagine that the majority of the names revealed in the leak won’t feature in the Ligue 1 promo.

Advertisement

Don’t forget to share your Ligue 1 predictions with us @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter and make sure you’re prepared for the promo on Friday!