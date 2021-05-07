Team of the Season is well underway in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and next up is “La Liga Santander” ⁠— here’s everything we know about the Spanish TOTS squad so far, including all the early FUT leaks, when the team drops, and more.

It’s everyone’s favorite time of the year: Team of the Season.

We’ve already seen mouthwatering upgrades from the “Premier League” and fan-voted “Community” lineups, and now it’s Spain’s turn to turn blue.

The English competition may be football’s most popular league, but La Liga has long been home to the biggest superstars in the game ⁠— Luka Modric, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, and plenty more are all expected to get bumper boosts in the next Team of the Season squad, the “La Liga Santander” lineup.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far.

When will La Liga TOTS be released?

The La Liga Santander squad is all set to be the third major lineup released in Team of the Season proceedings, and will drop at the end of this week.

EA SPORTS has confirmed the third major TOTS squad will be released on Friday, May 7, with FUT fans getting their first look at the squads around 6pm BST. The very first batch of this year’s super-boosted cards should be added to packs soon after.

The new “La Liga” upgrades will be in packs for a week.

Early La Liga TOTS leaks

Lucky FUT fans eager to get an early glimpse at the first Team of the Season cards will be happy ⁠— we’ve already been given hints about three of the upgraded players.

Dexerto expects the first of these leaked players to be Sevilla’s French defender Jules Kounde. The 22-year-old played 2,616 minutes for the heavyweights in La Liga this season, and has been among the competition’s defensive best.

The middle card could be Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) or Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), while the final leak may well be Spanish veteran Gerard Moreno.

The three clues on the Ultimate Team loading screen:

Sevilla player, 90 defending

Central midfielder, 85 shooting

Right winger, 92 dribbling

Outside the loading screen leak, there have been no spoilers spotted on Twitter just yet. EA SPORTS also has yet to update the FIFA 21 backend code.

Our La Liga TOTS predictions

Spain has enjoyed a nail-biting title race in 2020/21, thanks in part to a late surge from Barcelona and Real Madrid, and a major slip from leaders Atletico.

The Rojiblancos do still hold first place, for now; a two-point buffer separates them from Madrid and Barca with four games to go. Sevilla also looms as the four-way battle’s darkhorse, lying in wait on 70 points behind the heavyweight trio.

Messi leads the golden boot battle with 28 goals. Iago Aspas has created the most (11 assists) ahead of Marcos Llorente (10), and Atletico’s Jan Oblak — who else? — has kept the most clean sheets with a hefty 17.

Every Spanish squad boasts their own heroes ⁠— seen as villains to some ⁠— and it’s these star performers that we’ve tipped for the La Liga lineup.

Here’s our predictions, tipped as TOTS began:

Goalkeepers

(GK) Bono: Sevilla FC

(GK) Jan Oblak: Atletico Madrid

Defenders

(CB) Pau Torres: Villareal

(CB) Jules Kounde: Sevilla

(RB) Jesus Navas: Sevilla

(LB) Ferland Mendy: Real Madrid

(CB) Sergio Ramos: Real Madrid

(LB) Jordi Alba: Barcelona

Midfielders

(CM) Marcos Llorente: Sevilla

(CM) Luka Modric: Real Madrid

(CDM) Casemiro: Real Madrid

(CDM) Toni Kroos: Real Madrid

(CM) Frenkie de Jong: Barcelona

(CM) Sergio Canales: Real Betis

Forwards

(ST) Gerard Moreno: Villareal

(ST) Karim Benzema: Real Madrid

(RW) Lionel Messi: Barcelona

(ST) Iago Aspas: Celta Vigo

(ST) Luis Suarez: Atletico Madrid

(LW) Mikel Oyarzabal: Real Sociedad

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about one of FIFA 21’s most popular Team of the Season lineups ever year, La Liga Santander.

Expect to see the Bundesliga up next in the bumper FUT promo, on May 14.

