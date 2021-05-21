FIFA 21 Serie A TOTS countdown: start time, early FUT leaks, loading screen, predictions - Dexerto

Team of the Season is underway in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and next up is the Serie A — here’s everything we know about the Italian TOTS squad so far, including all the early FUT leaks, when the team drops, and more.

Team of the Season is well underway, with mouthwatering squads from the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Bundesliga, and the fan-voted “Community” team already added to the star-studded Ultimate Team player lineup.

Next up is Italy’s ever-interesting Serie A competition.

The league is renowned for its defensive stars, midfield magic, and arch-rivalries spread across the Mediterranean coastline from beautiful Milan to seaside Palermo. Some of the world’s biggest names star in the Italian league, including Cristiano Ronaldo, and more.

Expect to see a stacked Serie A lineup drop on Friday evening, complete with Lukaku, CR7, and Hernandez. Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far.

When will Serie A TOTS be released?

The Serie A squad is all set to be the fifth major Team of the Season lineup released. The squad is going to drop at the end of this week.

EA SPORTS has confirmed the fifth major Team of the Season squad will be released on Friday, May 21, with FUT fans getting their first look at the squads around 6pm BST. The very first batch of this year’s super-boosted cards should be added to packs soon after.

The new Serie A upgrades will be in packs for a week.

Early Serie A TOTS leaks

So far, only a few early Serie A leaks have slipped through the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cracks ahead of the squad’s official release later this week.

EA SPORTS has yet to update the FUT loading screen

Three cards have already been partially leaked on Instagram, however, including a “93” midfielder, at least one star from newly-crowned Serie A champs Inter Milan and an Italian striker boasting “92” shooting after their TOTS upgrade.

Here’s the early Instagram leaks:

“93” rated player, 90 passing

Inter Milan player, 94 dribbling

Italian player, 92 shooting

Popular FIFA 21 insider @KingLangpard has also suggested he has his hands on the boosted Italian team, and will be leaking them ahead of release.

🚰 🇮🇹 🔜 See you boys in the morning😉 — Langpard (@KingLangpard) May 21, 2021

Our Serie A TOTS predictions

Juventus has finally fallen.

That’s all anyone has focused on all 2020/21 season in the Serie A; the Old Lady slipped from her Italian throne, with Inter Milan ⁠— among others ⁠— finishing above Juventus to deny the titans a ninth consecutive domestic title. Atalanta, Milan, and Napoli are in pole position to score top-four finishes this year.

Expect the Serie A TOTS lineup to be heavily Inter Milan loaded, with splashes of the next four clubs. Several Roma and Lazio stars should also be in the mix.

Here’s our predictions, selected as TOTS began:

Goalkeepers

Samir Handanovic – Inter Milan

Gianluigi Donarumma – AC Milan

Defenders

Theo Hernandez – AC Milan

Juan Cuadrado – Juventus

Milan Skriniar – Inter Milan

Alessandro Bastoni – Inter Milan

Cristian Romero – Atalanta

Midfielders

Rodrigo De Paul – Udiense

Sergej Milinković-Savić – Lazio

Franck Kessie – AC Milan

Piotr Zieliński – Napoli

Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan

Luis Alberto – Lazio

Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli

Robin Gosens – Atalanta

Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan

Attackers

Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan

Luis Muriel – Atalanta

Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus

Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Roma

Simy – Crotone

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about one of FIFA 21's most popular Team of the Season lineups ever year, Serie A. Expect to see the Ligue 1 up next in the bumper FUT promo, on May 21.

We'll update this article when the team drops.