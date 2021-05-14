 FIFA 21 Bundesliga TOTS countdown: start time, FUT leaks, vote results, predictions, more - Dexerto
FIFA

FIFA 21 Bundesliga TOTS countdown: start time, FUT leaks

Published: 14/May/2021 8:35 Updated: 14/May/2021 8:54

by Isaac McIntyre
Bundesliga FIFA 21 Team of the Season TOTS lineup leaks.
EA SPORTS

Team of the Season is well underway in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and next up is the Bundesliga. Here’s everything we know about the German TOTS squad so far, including all the early FUT leaks, when the team drops, and more.

Team of the Season is well underway, with mouth-watering squads from the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, and the fan-voted “Community” lineups.

Next up is Germany’s ever-popular Bundesliga. While the European competition is often top-heavy when it comes to title fights, the battle for UCL spots ⁠and the tussle to avoid the drop are both as riveting as world football gets.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far.

Come on, no one is leaving Haaland out of a Bundesliga Team of the Season.
EA SPORTS
When will Bundesliga TOTS be released?

The Bundesliga squad is all set to be the fourth major line-up released in Team of the Season proceedings, and will drop at the end of this week.

EA SPORTS has confirmed the fourth major Team of the Season squad will be released on Friday, May 14, with FUT fans getting their first look at the squads around 6pm BST. The very first batch of this year’s super-boosted cards should be added to packs soon after.

Make sure you keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to be the first to see all the new Team of the Season players.

Hopefully your Guaranteed Bundesliga TOTSSF SBC pack contains Robert Lewandowski.
EA SPORTS
Early Bundesliga TOTS leaks

The Bundesliga Team of the Season leaks have begun.

First up, EA SPORTS gave FIFA 21 fans an early glimpse into three of the biggest cards on the team with a set of teasers on the Ultimate Team loading screen. These include a mysterious Wolfsburg player and a “94” rated card.

The full loading screen leaks are as follows:

  • “94” rated player, 93 shooting
  • Defensive midfielder, 92 defending
  • Wolfsburg player, 90 pace
Three Bundesliga cards have already been spoiled on the FUT loading screen.
EA SPORTS
On top of these EA-planned reveals, popular FIFA 21 leaker @KingLangpard also seems to have got their hands on the full Bundesliga lineup early. Their leaks across the current FUT cycle have been relatively on the money, so far.

According to the FUT insider, a number of big German-league bit hitters are a lock in the fan-voted team. That includes Bayern Munich superstars like Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, and of course Robert Lewandowski.

Advertisement

Here’s the full list of Bundesliga leaks:

  • Waman
  • Neuer
  • Angelino
  • Baku
  • Hummels
  • Davies
  • Kimmich
  • Goretzka
  • Muller
  • Haaland
  • Lewandowski
  • Andre Silva
  • Sancho

There’s no confirmation this team will be the final one EA SPORTS ship at 6pm, but considering KingLangpard’s track record, it’s a pretty safe bet.

EA SPORTS
Our Bundesliga TOTS predictions

Germany has been ruled over by one titanic club ⁠for the past decade, and the Team of the Season lineup is sure to reflect the Bavarian team’s dominance.

This year, almost like clockwork, Bayern Munich locked up the premiership ⁠— their ninth in as many years ⁠— while RB Leipzig, VfL Wolfsburg, and Borussia Dortmund seem set to claim the remaining top four spots. On the other end of the standings, Schalke 04 suffered their first relegation alongside FC Koln.

Advertisement

Every German squad boasts their own heroes ⁠— seen as villains to some ⁠— and it’s these star performers we’ve tipped to be included in the lineup.

Here’s our predictions, selected as TOTS began:

Goalkeepers

  • Peter Gulacsi ⁠— Leipzig
  • Koen Casteels ⁠— Wolfsburg

Defenders

  • Willi Orban ⁠— Leipzig
  • Nordi Mukiele ⁠— Leipzig
  • Edmond Tapsoba ⁠— Leverkusen
  • Christopher Trimmel ⁠— Union Berlin
  • Raphael Guerreiro ⁠— Dortmund

Midfielders

  • Joshua Kimmich ⁠— Bayern
  • Christopher Nkunku ⁠— Leipzig
  • Maximilian Arnold ⁠— Wolfsburg
  • Jonas Hofmann ⁠— Monchengladbach
  • Lars Stindl ⁠— Monchengladbach
  • Thomas Muller – Bayern
  • Matheus Cunha ⁠— Hertha BSC
  • Moussa Diaby ⁠— Leverkusen
  • Daichi Kamada ⁠— Frankfurt
  • Filip Kostic ⁠— Frankfurt

Attackers

  • Andre Silva ⁠— Frankfurt
  • Jadon Sancho ⁠— Dortmund
  • Silas Wamangituka ⁠— Stuttgart
  • Erling Braut Haaland ⁠— Dortmund
  • Robert Lewandowski ⁠— Bayern
  • Wout Weghorst ⁠— Wolfsburg
FIFA 20 goalkeeper Neuer
EA SPORTS
So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about one of FIFA 21’s most popular Team of the Season lineups ever year, Bundesliga.

Expect to see the Ligue 1 up next in the bumper FUT promo, on May 21.

We'll update this article when the team drops. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.

