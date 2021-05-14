FIFA 21 Bundesliga TOTS countdown: start time, FUT leaks, vote results, predictions, more - Dexerto

Team of the Season is well underway in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and next up is the Bundesliga. Here’s everything we know about the German TOTS squad so far, including all the early FUT leaks, when the team drops, and more.

Team of the Season is well underway, with mouth-watering squads from the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, and the fan-voted “Community” lineups.

Next up is Germany’s ever-popular Bundesliga. While the European competition is often top-heavy when it comes to title fights, the battle for UCL spots ⁠and the tussle to avoid the drop are both as riveting as world football gets.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far.

When will Bundesliga TOTS be released?

The Bundesliga squad is all set to be the fourth major line-up released in Team of the Season proceedings, and will drop at the end of this week.

EA SPORTS has confirmed the fourth major Team of the Season squad will be released on Friday, May 14, with FUT fans getting their first look at the squads around 6pm BST. The very first batch of this year’s super-boosted cards should be added to packs soon after.

Early Bundesliga TOTS leaks

The Bundesliga Team of the Season leaks have begun.

First up, EA SPORTS gave FIFA 21 fans an early glimpse into three of the biggest cards on the team with a set of teasers on the Ultimate Team loading screen. These include a mysterious Wolfsburg player and a “94” rated card.

The full loading screen leaks are as follows:

“94” rated player, 93 shooting

Defensive midfielder, 92 defending

Wolfsburg player, 90 pace

On top of these EA-planned reveals, popular FIFA 21 leaker @KingLangpard also seems to have got their hands on the full Bundesliga lineup early. Their leaks across the current FUT cycle have been relatively on the money, so far.

According to the FUT insider, a number of big German-league bit hitters are a lock in the fan-voted team. That includes Bayern Munich superstars like Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, and of course Robert Lewandowski.

Here’s the full list of Bundesliga leaks:

Waman

Neuer

Angelino

Baku

Hummels

Davies

Kimmich

Goretzka

Muller

Haaland

Lewandowski

Andre Silva

Sancho

There’s no confirmation this team will be the final one EA SPORTS ship at 6pm, but considering KingLangpard’s track record, it’s a pretty safe bet.

Our Bundesliga TOTS predictions

Germany has been ruled over by one titanic club ⁠for the past decade, and the Team of the Season lineup is sure to reflect the Bavarian team’s dominance.

This year, almost like clockwork, Bayern Munich locked up the premiership ⁠— their ninth in as many years ⁠— while RB Leipzig, VfL Wolfsburg, and Borussia Dortmund seem set to claim the remaining top four spots. On the other end of the standings, Schalke 04 suffered their first relegation alongside FC Koln.

Every German squad boasts their own heroes ⁠— seen as villains to some ⁠— and it’s these star performers we’ve tipped to be included in the lineup.

Here’s our predictions, selected as TOTS began:

Goalkeepers

Peter Gulacsi ⁠— Leipzig

Koen Casteels ⁠— Wolfsburg

Defenders

Willi Orban ⁠— Leipzig

Nordi Mukiele ⁠— Leipzig

Edmond Tapsoba ⁠— Leverkusen

Christopher Trimmel ⁠— Union Berlin

Raphael Guerreiro ⁠— Dortmund

Midfielders

Joshua Kimmich ⁠— Bayern

Christopher Nkunku ⁠— Leipzig

Maximilian Arnold ⁠— Wolfsburg

Jonas Hofmann ⁠— Monchengladbach

Lars Stindl ⁠— Monchengladbach

Thomas Muller – Bayern

Matheus Cunha ⁠— Hertha BSC

Moussa Diaby ⁠— Leverkusen

Daichi Kamada ⁠— Frankfurt

Filip Kostic ⁠— Frankfurt

Attackers

Andre Silva ⁠— Frankfurt

Jadon Sancho ⁠— Dortmund

Silas Wamangituka ⁠— Stuttgart

Erling Braut Haaland ⁠— Dortmund

Robert Lewandowski ⁠— Bayern

Wout Weghorst ⁠— Wolfsburg

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about one of FIFA 21’s most popular Team of the Season lineups ever year, Bundesliga.

Expect to see the Ligue 1 up next in the bumper FUT promo, on May 21.

We'll update this article when the team drops.