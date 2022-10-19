NepentheZ rages at broken FIFA 23 lengthy “meta”

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

FIFA 23’s new AcceleRATE system received praise for making previously undesired players powerful, but FIFA YouTuber NepentheZ had a much more frustrating experience with the new feature.

FIFA 23 released on September 30, and the game’s meta is slowly taking shape. EA introduced AcceleRATE, giving players different running styles and traits in-game. ‘Lengthy‘ players are tall, strong, and difficult to dispossess.

The lengthy designation results in a slow initial burst but outperforms ‘explosive’ and ‘controlled’ over long distances. The lengthy player trait is perfect for strikers and center-backs chasing long balls, and we made a list of the top 25 cards that meet the criteria.

FIFA YouTuber NepentheZ shared an example of how powerful the lengthy trait can be for defending.

Is FIFA 23’s lengthy AcceleRATE trait overpowered?

EA SPORTS Erling Haaland is the quintessential ‘lengthy’ player in FIFA 23.

FIFA YouTuber NepentheZ shared a clip of Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli running in a foot race with Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo.

The lengthy Araujo easily outruns Martinelli, who classifies as explosive. NepentheZ couldn’t believe how easy it was for the Barcelona center-back to win back possession.

“What the f**k have I just seen? Martinelli, I know you aren’t lengthy, mate, but you still have f**king legs!”

One player responded, “Martinelli should definitely get that ball. The defender is behind him, and the run isn’t more than 20 meters, so now way lengthy should work on that distance.”

Explosive players are short and agile. The trait features an initial quick burst designed to beat out lengthy in shorter-distance races. However, that didn’t seem to be the case in this instance.

A second user added, “the fact that Martinelli is explosive and somehow couldn’t use that to his advantage to get the ball first is an issue.”

EA has yet to make any tweaks to the new AcceleRATE feature.