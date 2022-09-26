How to play FIFA 23 early: Early access glitch with New Zealand timezone change

FIFA 23 players who have pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition can access the game a day before the early access period using an extremely simple method.

FIFA 23 is on the cusp of release with Ultimate Edition owners gaining access on September 27 and the rest of the community set to jump in on September 30.

Of course, getting into FIFA 23 as quickly as possible is extremely important, especially if you’re a fan of the Ultimate Team mode and want to stay ahead of the competition.

Although, players that have pre-ordered the Standard Edition are locked off until the official release. Ultimate Edition owners can actually log in a day ahead of the early access period on September 26.

This is made possible by using the New Zealand method, a technique that’s worked with previous FIFA launches and can also be used in FIFA 23.

How to play FIFA 23 before early access on Xbox

EA Sports The New Zealand method is only possible on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

In order to use the New Zealand method, you’ll first need to have pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition of the game. You’ll also have to be playing on an Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as these consoles allow you to change your location from the settings menu.

Then, it’s just a case of following the simple steps below and you’ll be playing FIFA 23 before anyone else:

Go to the Settings menu on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S Navigate to the System section Choose the Language & Location tab Change your location to New Zealand Reboot your console Launch FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Following these steps should give you access to FIFA 23 on September 26, a day before the official early access period begins.

How to play FIFA 23 before early access on PlayStation

EA Sports The early access period officially starts on September 27 for Ultimate Edition owners.

For PlayStation players, the method is slightly different and instead involves utilizing the FIFA 23 free trial which requires an EA Play membership.

Ensure you’ve pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 23 Head to the PlayStation store Find FIFA 23 in the store EA Play users will be given the option to use their ‘Early Access Trial’ Use this and you’ll have access to FIFA 23 on September 26 for 10 hours

If you want to see a demonstration of the method check out NepentheZ’s clip below.

Hopefully, this has given you access to FIFA 23 early and allowed you to begin building up your squad on Ultimate Team.

