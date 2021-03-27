FIFA 21 MLS Squad Foundations II objectives: how to unlock Auro, Gyau & Wanyama - Dexerto

EA SPORTS released a second FIFA 21 MLS Squad Foundations challenge, and we’ve got all the details on which player cards you can unlock and how to complete the objectives.
The first MLS Squad Foundations in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team started back in November 2020, and it’s still active now. It gives players a chance to complete objectives and earn exclusive MLS player cards.
Now, they’ve added a second wave of objectives and rewards to the challenge, meaning players can unlock even more of them.
If you want to know how to complete it, we’ve got you covered.
FIFA 21 MLS Squad Foundations II player cards
The first iteration of the FIFA 21 MLS Squad Foundations challenge had three player cards up for grabs. It was an excellent chance for FIFA 21 players to boost their squad.
The second one follows the same trend, but it’s even better. If you complete all the objectives, you’ll get Toronto FC’s Auro Jr., FC Cincinnati’s Joe Gyau, and last but not least, CF Montreal’s Victor Wanyama.
Auro FUT MLS Squad Foundations in-game stats
Gyau FUT MLS Squad Foundations in-game stats
Wanyama FUT MLS Squad Foundations in-game stats
How to complete FIFA 21 MLS Squad Foundations II objectives
If you want to finish the FIFA 21 MLS Squad Foundations II challenge, you’ll need to complete four objectives.
Here’s a list of what they are and how to complete them.
Fine Finisher
- Score 12 Finesse goals using MLS players in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with 11 MLS players in your starting squad.
- Reward: Squad Foundations Auro
Assistance Required
- Assist 6 goals with Crosses using MLS players in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with 11 MLS players in your starting squad.
- Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack
Playing Time
- Play 18 matches in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with 11 MLS players in your starting squad.
- Reward: Squad Foundations Gyau
Winning Streak
- Win 8 matches in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with 11 MLS players in your starting squad.
- Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player Pack
For those who don’t know, you can find the MLS Squad Foundations Objective in the Milestones category of your objectives menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
The second challenge is live now and has no time limit, along with the first one. So, you’ll have plenty of time to finish them both.