When does FIFA 21 Season 5 start? FUT rewards, Storyline cards, more

Published: 19/Feb/2021 12:31

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 Season 5 ultimate team logo
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season 5 will be getting underway soon, so, here’s everything we know about it so far. 

In FIFA 20, EA SPORTS introduced the Seasons system to Ultimate Team. It works just like a battle pass in other games, though, you don’t have to spend any cash to unlock it. It’s free to everyone who plays the game.

As you win matches, complete objectives, and finish Squad Building Challenges, you earn XP to add to your season progress. The further you get, the better your rewards are, as you pick up packs, coin boosts, and even unique cards along the way. 

Seeing as we’re moving away from winter, a new season will soon be descending onto FIFA 21 Ultimate Team – Season 5 – so here’s what we know so far. 

FIFA 21 FUT Season 5 start date

In terms of when the season will be getting underway, that’s the easiest thing to know. There is a countdown in-game, after all. 

The day the current countdown is working towards is Friday, March 26 at 6 pm GMT. That’ll be when the game updates and a new season gets underway.

This update also likely comes during a promo too. FUT Birthday and Carniball aren’t too far away, and Birthday is slated to start around that date. So, there could be some surprises in store for the new season.

FIFA 21 Seasons progress
Screenshot via EA Sports
Season 5 of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team gets underway in late March.

FUT Season 5 rewards

One part of the season that won’t change all that much is the rewards. You’ll still be able to get packs, coin boosts, and everything like that.

The cosmetics – the Tifos, stadium sounds, and everything else – will likely match the theme of the season. Though, there will likely be some weird and unusual ones as well. Who can ever forget the Cat tifos from a few seasons back.

FUT Season 5 Level 15 & 30 Storyline cards

As for who will be a part of the Level 15 and Level 30 cards, well, who knows. EA picks players from different divisions, so the decision will be up to them at the end of the day.

The cards should be pretty good, though. The Level 30 cards especially have been solid, and up there with some of the best promo cards EA have released. 

FIFA 21 storyline cards on white background
Graphics: EA SPORTS
Storyline cards are unique rewards for Season progress.

As we get closer to the new season, we’ll update this article with any new information and leaks that surface in the meantime. 

FIFA

FIFA 21 Carniball 2021 countdown: start date, predictions

Published: 19/Feb/2021 6:58

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 Carniball promo event FUT countdown.
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

It’s party time ⁠in Ultimate Team — starting early next month, FIFA 21 should be getting into celebration mode with its popular “Carniball” promo, based around the world-famous Carnivals across the globe every February and March.

Every year, countries like Brazil, Belgium, France, and Spain get into the festive spirit with massive Carnivals and parades, celebrating the historical season of Lent.

To celebrate, FIFA rolls out super-boosted FUT squads, with players selected from celebrating countries. In the past, we’ve seen iconic footballers like Neymar, Hugo Lloris, Franck Ribéry, and Paulo Dybala handed big upgrades ⁠— and flashy new Ultimate Team cards to boot ⁠— as part of the early year event.

Last year, however, EA SPORTS skipped the 2020 celebrations.

That means we may see them go all-in on the event this time around, to make up for missing last year’s promo. There’s a good chance there’ll even be two squads.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know about Carniball 2021 so far.

When will Carniball 2021 begin?

EA SPORTS has yet to officially confirm anything regarding Carniball 2021, but we can put together when the promo would ship based on the Carnivals being held around the world in a host of European and South American countries.

The “Carniball” promo should arrive in FIFA 21 in early March. In FIFA 19 ⁠— the last time the event ran in-game ⁠— it kicked off on Friday, March 8 and ran for a full week.

This time, it should begin on Friday, March 5.

There’s also a chance we’ll see the promo split across two squads, as EA has done recently. That should mean a second lineup on March 12.

Either way, the first date confirmation we should get ⁠— outside of leaks ⁠— will be on the Ultimate Team title screen, so keep your eyes peeled! Keep tuned on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see all the breaking news.

Carniball predictions: who makes the 2021 team?

Who is eligible?

EA SPORTS chose each “Carniball” card from the eight high-profile cities that celebrate annual Carnivals around February and March each year.

This includes Brazil (Rio De Janeiro), France (Nice), Belgium (Binche), Italy (Venice), Argentina (Buenos Aires), USA (New Orleans), Spain (Cadiz), and Germany (Cologne). The lineup ⁠— potentially around 18 players strong ⁠if there’s two teams — will then be selected from these top-class footballing nations.

The FIFA 21 publishers usually sway towards more popular clubs too, like Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich, Piemonte Calcio, LA Galaxy, and Boca Juniors.

Our top ‘Carniball’ predictions

With all that being said, here’s some of our top picks (and potential ratings). We’ve included a fair few, in case EA SPORTS splits the promo into two teams again:

  • N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea) ⁠— 91
  • Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) ⁠— 88
  • Leonardo Bonucci (Piemonte Calcio) ⁠— 87
  • Ederson (Manchester City) ⁠— 90
  • Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) ⁠— 86
  • Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) ⁠— 90
  • David Silva (Real Sociedad) ⁠— 90
  • Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) ⁠— 86
  • Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) ⁠— 87
  • Ike Opara (Minnesota United) ⁠— 85
  • Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) ⁠— 92
  • Julian Brandt (Dortmund) ⁠— 88
Expected Carniball content

FIFA 21 players should expect a hefty chunk of Ultimate Team content if the fan-fave Carniball promo does begin in early March, including:

  • 2x Carniball teams
  • Carniball Player SBCs
  • Carniball Objective Players
  • Repeatable FUT Upgrade SBCs
  • Rare FUT Pack SBCs
  • Packs & Lighting Rounds

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA’s party promo, “Carniball,” so far. This is one of the funnest events on the FUT calendar, so make sure you’re all ready with plenty of packs, coins, and SBC fodder.

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.