When does FIFA 21 Season 5 start? FUT rewards, Storyline cards, more

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season 5 will be getting underway soon, so, here’s everything we know about it so far.

In FIFA 20, EA SPORTS introduced the Seasons system to Ultimate Team. It works just like a battle pass in other games, though, you don’t have to spend any cash to unlock it. It’s free to everyone who plays the game.

As you win matches, complete objectives, and finish Squad Building Challenges, you earn XP to add to your season progress. The further you get, the better your rewards are, as you pick up packs, coin boosts, and even unique cards along the way.

Seeing as we’re moving away from winter, a new season will soon be descending onto FIFA 21 Ultimate Team – Season 5 – so here’s what we know so far.

FIFA 21 FUT Season 5 start date

In terms of when the season will be getting underway, that’s the easiest thing to know. There is a countdown in-game, after all.

Read More: How to increase Sharpness on FIFA 21 Career Mode

The day the current countdown is working towards is Friday, March 26 at 6 pm GMT. That’ll be when the game updates and a new season gets underway.

This update also likely comes during a promo too. FUT Birthday and Carniball aren’t too far away, and Birthday is slated to start around that date. So, there could be some surprises in store for the new season.

FUT Season 5 rewards

One part of the season that won’t change all that much is the rewards. You’ll still be able to get packs, coin boosts, and everything like that.

The cosmetics – the Tifos, stadium sounds, and everything else – will likely match the theme of the season. Though, there will likely be some weird and unusual ones as well. Who can ever forget the Cat tifos from a few seasons back.

FUT Season 5 Level 15 & 30 Storyline cards

As for who will be a part of the Level 15 and Level 30 cards, well, who knows. EA picks players from different divisions, so the decision will be up to them at the end of the day.

The cards should be pretty good, though. The Level 30 cards especially have been solid, and up there with some of the best promo cards EA have released.

As we get closer to the new season, we’ll update this article with any new information and leaks that surface in the meantime.

You can also follow our Twitter pages – UltimateTeamUK and FUTWatch – to get regular updates on FIFA 21.