How to complete FIFA 23 Kessie OTW SBC: Cost & solutions

FIFA 23’s OTW promo is here, featuring a Franck Kessie SBC after his move to FC Barcelona over the summer from AC Milan. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, costs, and solutions right here.

FIFA 23 officially launched worldwide on September 30, and EA celebrated the occasion with its first promo event; Ones to Watch, featuring players who have moved clubs over the summer transfer window.

This year’s OTW team is stacked, boasting the likes of Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mane, and other marquee names. Every OTW card matches the highest-rated TOTW that a player has received, meaning they can increase drastically throughout the year.

That being said, players should expect big performances from Franck Kessie in Barcelona after helping lead AC Milan to a Serie A title in 2021. The full stats can be found below, followed by requirements and solutions for this challenge.

FIFA 23 Kessie Ones to Watch in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 23 Kessie OTW SBC

You’ll need to complete three groups of requirements to unlock Kessie’s new OTW card in FIFA 23: 83, 84, and 85 overall squads.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with the cheapest solutions as well.

Tactical Emulation

Number of Players from FC Barcelona in Squad: Min 1

Min OVR of 86: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

number of players in Squad: 11

Price: Around 15,000 FUT coins on all platforms

Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack

La Liga

Number of players from La Liga Santander: Min 1

Min OVR of 86: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in Squad: 11

Price: Around 20,000 FUT coins on all platforms

Reward: Gold Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Minimum OVR of 88: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in Squad: 11

Price: Around 38,000 FUT coins on all platforms

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Kessie OTW SBC cost

Kessie’s OTW player item has excellent well-rounded stats for any type of central midfielder and potential for future upgrades throughout the year.

Altogether it should cost around 75,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox and 74,000 on PC, according to FUTBIN.

All prices are subject to change, as the FUT market can rapidly switch prices.